Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Dobbs Ferry Chosen for County Downtown Improvement Grant Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 3 July 3, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— Dobbs Ferry has been chosen as one of five municipalities to receive a Westchester County grant crafted to help stimulate revitalization of downtown areas.Sponsor Each of the selected communities, which also includes Bedford, Mt. Kisco, Pelham and Port Chester, will receive comprehensive market analysis, a custom-designed strategic economic growth plan, and six months of hands-on technical support and assistance, along with up to $250,000 support for implementation efforts. The first-ever Downtown Improvement Grant (DIG) Pilot Program was created by county officials and downtown experts from JGSC Group. “The unique public-private approach and forward-thinking support that each of these communities will receive is what makes the DIG Program so unique and important as we continue our next phase of long-term economic development strategy,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “Bedford, Dobbs Ferry, Mount Kisco, Pelham and Port Chester are vital parts of our community that I am proud to support through this innovative stimulation of their local economies that will leave them even more vibrant and self-reliant.” In early 2023, the county invited communities to apply for the pilot grant. Eligible communities included those that do not receive direct Community Development Block Grant funds nor have received a NY State Downtown Revitalization Initiative in the past. Dobbs Ferry Interim Village Administrator Richard Leins said village officials are looking forward to the “exciting working partnership.” “This will provide the community with an intensive professional review of its downtown business and climate which will include a market analysis, surveys, and will assist in the development and implementation of a strategic plan to better the business environment and downtown,” Leins stated. “This first phase will encompass a year followed by the development of potential action steps primarily funded by the county and supported by the village,” he continued. “I believe the county was impressed by Dobbs Ferry’s downtown and potential waiting to be tapped, and its commitment as evidenced among other things by its recent revamping of parking rules to assist access to downtown, its support for the appointment of a downtown advocate as well as its close working relationship with the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce. The project will help define what opportunities there are to foster an even stronger downtown business environment.” Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Dobbs Ferry Chosen for County Downtown Improvement Grant July 3, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry has been chosen as one of five municipalities to receive a Westchester County grant crafted... Read More Irvington News Irvington Teen Scores Money For Food Pantries With His Deals for Meals July 1, 2023 By Aurora Rose Horn-- With food insecurity ravaging the country, sometimes it takes someone young and imaginative to combat it.... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Fourth of July Guidance for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow June 29, 2023 The Fireworks display will take place from a barge on the Hudson River on the SH/TT line - It may be seen... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Sherwood Forest Comes to Irvington This July 13-16! June 29, 2023 By Brad Ogden-- Irvington Theater and its Arts Partner River’s Edge Theatre Company have teamed up once again in a... Read More Irvington News Dollar for Dollar SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Irvington This Weekend June 28, 2023 Field and Fork, a non-profit that promotes sustainable food distribution throughout the state, is launching a new program this weekend... Read More Irvington News Irvington Senior Center Temporary Relocation June 28, 2023 Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation June 25, 2023 by Rick Pezzullo---- The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2023 received its diplomas June 22 on the high school... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles TRAGEDY LAUNCHES NAOMI VLADECK ON A NEW CAREER—AND SPAWNS A BOOK June 25, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Earning good grades has come easily to Naomi Vladeck. Translating academic success into a purposeful life, however,... Read More Community News Hi-Tech Parking Remains a Headache in Dobbs Ferry June 24, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Time expired on Dobbs Ferry’s conventional parking meters on May 1, when the Village’s entire parking system... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Writers’ Strike Reaches the Rivertowns June 24, 2023 As the strike by the Writers' Guild and other entertainment-related unions approaches two months of duration, the long reach of... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint