Dobbs Ferry Chosen for County Downtown Improvement Grant 

July 3, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Dobbs Ferry has been chosen as one of five municipalities to receive a Westchester County grant crafted to help stimulate revitalization of downtown areas.

Each of the selected communities, which also includes Bedford, Mt. Kisco, Pelham and Port Chester, will receive comprehensive market analysis, a custom-designed strategic economic growth plan, and six months of hands-on technical support and assistance, along with up to $250,000 support for implementation efforts.

The first-ever Downtown Improvement Grant (DIG) Pilot Program was created by county officials and downtown experts from JGSC Group.

“The unique public-private approach and forward-thinking support that each of these communities will receive is what makes the DIG Program so unique and important as we continue our next phase of long-term economic development strategy,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “Bedford, Dobbs Ferry, Mount Kisco, Pelham and Port Chester are vital parts of our community that I am proud to support through this innovative stimulation of their local economies that will leave them even more vibrant and self-reliant.”

In early 2023, the county invited communities to apply for the pilot grant. Eligible communities included those that do not receive direct Community Development Block Grant funds nor have received a NY State Downtown Revitalization Initiative in the past.

Dobbs Ferry Interim Village Administrator Richard Leins said village officials are looking forward to the “exciting working partnership.”

“This will provide the community with an intensive professional review of its downtown business and climate which will include a market analysis, surveys, and will assist in the development and implementation of a strategic plan to better the business environment and downtown,” Leins stated.

“This first phase will encompass a year followed by the development of potential action steps primarily funded by the county and supported by the village,” he continued. “I believe the county was impressed by Dobbs Ferry’s downtown and potential waiting to be tapped, and its commitment as evidenced among other things by its recent revamping of parking rules to assist access to downtown, its support for the appointment of a downtown advocate as well as its close working relationship with the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce. The project will help define what opportunities there are to foster an even stronger downtown business environment.”