Dobbs Ferry Board Adopts 2022-23 Village Budget

April 29, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees adopted a 2022-23 budget earlier this week that includes a slight decrease in the village’s tax levy.

Village Administrator Melissa Ferraro called the first spending plan she helped craft a “very tight and challenging budget.”

“The village has worked hard to strengthen its financial stability in an effort to reduce costs to the taxpayers,” Ferraro and Village Treasurer Jeff Chuhta stated to the Board of Trustees in a memo. “This budget balances increased costs with the least impact possible to taxpayers in the village. Considering increased employee benefits costs, increased costs of goods and services, and ever-increasing capital costs, such as maintaining our municipal buildings, streets and fields, this budget keeps the tax rate at one of the lowest amongst the rivertown villages.”

Property taxes account for almost 69% of village revenue. Ferraro and Chuhta noted revenues from parking meters and parking permits remain below pre-COVID19 levels.

To balance the budget, $889,250 is being used from village’s estimated $3.6 million Unassigned Fund Balance and $55,000 from the Library Fund.

In an effort to try to reduce village expenditures, Mayor Vincent Rossillo suggested a subcommittee be formed to explore sharing services with other municipalities and the Dobbs Ferry School District.

Trustee Matt Rosenberg mentioned Dobbs Ferry School District officials should also look into merging with another school district to help taxpayers possibly lower school taxes, which represent the largest portion of a property’s owner’s tax bill.

Village officials are also planning to look at the village’s zoning to see where cannabis businesses can possibly set up shop.

“We do need to dedicate ourselves to finding ways to increase revenue and unload some of our tax burden,” Rosenberg said.

Dobbs Ferry has received $1.1 million from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act and has until December 31, 2026 to spend it.

