Dobbs Ferry Awarded State Funding for Pre-K Program

January 19, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Dobbs Ferry is one of six area school districts that have been awarded funding from the New York State Education Department for Pre-Kindergarten programs.

Of the funds allocated for Universal Pre-Kindergarten, $90 million was dedicated to establishing new programs in school districts that do not offer state-funded Universal Pre-K programs. An additional $15 million was dedicated to expanding existing programs through competitive grants.

“As a former teacher and a lifelong advocate for education, I believe we must commit the financial resources to provide our pre-kindergarten children with every opportunity to learn.” said State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “This Universal Pre-K funding will enable these school districts to expand and, in some cases, start early learning for these children. I want every child in the state to have this advantage.”

Dobbs Ferry was awarded $221,400. Other districts in Stewart-Cousins’ district receiving funds were Yonkers ($900,000), Ardsley ($280,800), Edgemont ($216,000), Hastings-on-Hudson ($172,800) and Elmsford ($156,600).

