Dobbs Ferry NewsLocal NewsOur Schools Dobbs Ferry Awarded State Funding for Pre-K Program Published 25 mins ago25 mins ago • Bookmarks: 3 January 19, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo— Dobbs Ferry is one of six area school districts that have been awarded funding from the New York State Education Department for Pre-Kindergarten programs. Of the funds allocated for Universal Pre-Kindergarten, $90 million was dedicated to establishing new programs in school districts that do not offer state-funded Universal Pre-K programs. An additional $15 million was dedicated to expanding existing programs through competitive grants.Advertisement “As a former teacher and a lifelong advocate for education, I believe we must commit the financial resources to provide our pre-kindergarten children with every opportunity to learn.” said State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “This Universal Pre-K funding will enable these school districts to expand and, in some cases, start early learning for these children. I want every child in the state to have this advantage.” Dobbs Ferry was awarded $221,400. Other districts in Stewart-Cousins’ district receiving funds were Yonkers ($900,000), Ardsley ($280,800), Edgemont ($216,000), Hastings-on-Hudson ($172,800) and Elmsford ($156,600). Share the News!Advertisement Dobbs Ferry News Local News Our Schools Dobbs Ferry Awarded State Funding for Pre-K Program January 19, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry is one of six area school districts that have been awarded funding from the New... Read More COVID News Top News COVID Update: There’s Good News and There’s…More Good News January 18, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— It was painful to watch, even if one wasn’t an actual victim of the Omicron surge that... Read More Community News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Harckham Secures $200K Grant for Pedestrian Safety in SH January 18, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Senator Pete Harckham has secured $200,000 in state grant funding for the Village of Sleepy Hollow... Read More Politics Top News Westchester News Reginald Lafayette, Former County Dem Chair and Co-Chair of Board of Elections, Dead at 69 January 16, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Encomiums and eulogies poured in from Westchester politicians of both parties over the weekend after word spread... Read More Government News Greenburgh News Hendrickx Sworn In As Greenburgh Town Council Member January 14, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- A former Hastings Democratic Party chair and county aide, Ellen Hendrickx was sworn in as a member... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Rivertowns Sports Irvington Girls Roll Over Dobbs Ferry on Hardwood, 50-31 January 14, 2022 By Tom Pedulla Two girls’ basketball teams in search of their better selves met when visiting Irvington rolled past Dobbs... Read More Business News Our Schools The Importance of Financial Literacy January 14, 2022 Financial Literacy-Part one of a three-part series. By Chip Wagner-- Why is financial literacy important to you? Two-thirds of our... Read More Local News Tarrytown News Firefighters Praised for Efforts in Containing Tarrytown Fire January 13, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Fire Department Chief Kelly Murphy praised the efforts of firefighters in battling an apartment building blaze... Read More Historic Rivertowns History and News Historic Hudson Valley Wins Federal Grant to Produce Interactive Graphic Novel on Enslaved Man’s Trial January 13, 2022 Historic Hudson Valley (HHV) has been awarded a $399,000 Digital Projects for the Public grant from the National Endowment for... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Goings on in town Tarrytown News Arthur Miller Classic Slated for Lyndhurst in March January 12, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- M&M Performing Arts Company will present Arthur Miller’s classic drama The Price in the Grand Picture Gallery at the... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint