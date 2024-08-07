Support our Sponsors
Dobbs Ferry News
Government & Politics

Dobbs Ferry Awarded $1M Grant for Drainage Work

Village Administrator Robert Yamuder
August 6, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Village of Dobbs Ferry was one of several municipalities to recently be awarded funding as part of New York State’s Climate Smart Communities grant program.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the village would receive $1,041,493 to design and construct drainage improvements to mitigate the flooding along Ashford Avenue, Gould Park, Maple Avenue, and Pietro Place, where the existing culvert is inadequate to convey the flow and volume of runoff during medium and large precipitation events.

Flooding in that area regularly requires Ashford Avenue to be closed for hours at a time, cutting off routine and emergency access, and has removed a well-used sidewalk from service.

“New Yorkers are all too familiar with the increased frequency of severe weather events caused by climate change, and I commend the work of these local communities to reduce emissions and address the crisis head on,” Hochul said. “These climate smart investments help municipalities across the state build stronger and more resilient communities while helping to ensure the health and safety of residents, providing green jobs, and protecting the environment for years to come.”

Village Administrator Robert Yamuder said the grant is paid on a reimbursement basis.

“This grant is intended to be used towards the design and construction costs for a proposed drainage improvement project which is currently under design for anticipated construction in 2025,” he stated.

August 6, 2024
