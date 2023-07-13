Sponsor
Dobbs Ferry News
School News

Dobbs Ferry Appoints New Principal at Springhurst Elementary

New Springhurst Elementary School Principal Dr. Taisha Brown
July 13, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Dobbs Ferry Board of Education this week appointed Dr. Tashia Brown as the new principal at Springhurst Elementary School.

Brown, who most recently served as an elementary school principal in the Scarsdale School District, was selected from an initial review of 155 applications that was then narrowed down to three candidates who were interviewed by five separate committees that included students, parents, teachers, community members, administrators and the Board of Education.

“I could tell by the rigor of the selection process that the district takes the position of elementary school principal very seriously,” Brown stated. “It is a privilege to have been selected to serve in a district where the values and sense of purpose are so closely aligned with my own. I am excited to begin building on the foundation of all of the good work that has preceded me and working collaboratively with faculty, staff, parents, and the community at large to plan the next steps forward.”

District officials stated that throughout the selection process, Brown demonstrated that she not only met, but exceeded the essential elements of the Principal Profile that was created by a building level team and reviewed by parents and the executive administrative team.

“The quality of her experience, the strength of her references, and her performance throughout each step of the search process gave us great confidence in submitting our recommendation to the Board of Education,” said Dobbs Ferry Superintendent of Schools Ken Slentz. “We are grateful to all our students, faculty, staff, parents, community members, and administrators who participated in the process.”

Brown, who was an elementary schools teacher for seven years, earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Vermont; Certification for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) from the State University of New York at New Paltz; a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from New York University; a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Columbia University; and a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership, Administration, and Policy from Fordham University.

Besides working in Scarsdale, she previously served as an Elementary Assistant Principal in the Ellenville School District, and as an Elementary Assistant Principal and Elementary Principal in the White Plains School District.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

