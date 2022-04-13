DMV Opens Temporary Office in Tarrytown

April 13, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has opened a temporary office in Tarrytown.

The short-term location in the Sleepy Hollow Hotel and Conference Center at 445 South Broadway will be open for 60 days while a new office is constructed at 1 Maple Avenue in White Plains.

The Tarrytown office, which opened April 4, was set up to replace the former DMV office in the White Plains Mall that closed March 31.

“We are very excited to find a new home in White Plains as we work to reimagine the way we serve New Yorkers and strive to transform our customer service,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Our new office will be located just a few short miles from our former home in the White Plains Mall and it will allow us to offer our customers the best possible experience. We look forward to the grand opening of this new location in early fall.”

Signs in the hotel will direct customers to the temporary DMV office. Customers will have to make an appointment for most services. Others can complete transactions online at DMV.NY.GOV.

The DMV has also launched a transparency portal to inform New Yorkers about important deadlines and changes that impact them, connect them to data and other information, and allow customers to provide feedback about new projects the DMV is considering. The DMV can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.