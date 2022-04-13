Business News
Local News
Tarrytown News

DMV Opens Temporary Office in Tarrytown

April 13, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has opened a temporary office in Tarrytown.

The short-term location in the Sleepy Hollow Hotel and Conference Center at 445 South Broadway will be open for 60 days while a new office is constructed at 1 Maple Avenue in White Plains.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • Rotary Duck Derby - Tarrytown

The Tarrytown office, which opened April 4, was set up to replace the former DMV office in the White Plains Mall that closed March 31.

“We are very excited to find a new home in White Plains as we work to reimagine the way we serve New Yorkers and strive to transform our customer service,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Our new office will be located just a few short miles from our former home in the White Plains Mall and it will allow us to offer our customers the best possible experience.  We look forward to the grand opening of this new location in early fall.”

Signs in the hotel will direct customers to the temporary DMV office. Customers will have to make an appointment for most services. Others can complete transactions online at DMV.NY.GOV.

The DMV has also launched a transparency portal to inform New Yorkers about important deadlines and changes that impact them, connect them to data and other information, and allow customers to provide feedback about new projects the DMV is considering. The DMV can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
DMV Opens Temporary Office in Tarrytown

DMV Opens Temporary Office in Tarrytown

April 13, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has opened a temporary office in Tarrytown. The...
Read More
Scenic Hudson: Loving, Protecting, Connecting

Scenic Hudson: Loving, Protecting, Connecting

April 11, 2022
That in a nutshell is what Scenic Hudson does. We love the river, the lands and communities along it, and...
Read More
Irvington Seeks Parent Feedback in Search for High School Principal

Irvington Seeks Parent Feedback in Search for High School Principal

April 11, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Irvington School District will be holding two parent feedback sessions next week in their search for...
Read More
Proposal For Solar Farm on Nevis Property Triggers Backlash Among Irvington Residents

Proposal For Solar Farm on Nevis Property Triggers Backlash Among Irvington Residents

April 8, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Every few decades, it seems, alarm bells go off in Irvington about a threat, real or rumored,...
Read More
High School Softball Teams Eager to Take a Swing at Season

High School Softball Teams Eager to Take a Swing at Season

April 7, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- The Hudson Independent is offering a preview of the local softball season. (Please note that The Masters...
Read More
Local High School Baseball Teams Ready to Kick Off Season

Local High School Baseball Teams Ready to Kick Off Season

April 5, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Spring has sprung, and so too will the high school baseball season. The Hudson Independent previews the...
Read More
Irvington Officer Breaks Through the Brass Ceiling

Irvington Officer Breaks Through the Brass Ceiling

April 5, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Mayor Brian Smith called the Board of Trustees meeting on April 4 “an historic night” in Irvington,...
Read More
Phelps Hospital Opens $8.4M Cancer Imaging Suite

Phelps Hospital Opens $8.4M Cancer Imaging Suite

April 4, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Phelps Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to mark the opening of a new $8.4...
Read More
Abbott House in Irvington: A Cause Close to Home

Abbott House in Irvington: A Cause Close to Home

April 4, 2022
Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations that aim to benefit various segments of the population. They feed the...
Read More
Despite Elevated Chemical Levels, Tarrytown Water Still Safe to Drink

Despite Elevated Chemical Levels, Tarrytown Water Still Safe to Drink

April 2, 2022
By Robert Kimmel -- At week’s end, Tarrytown Village Administrator Richard Slingerland sent out a message to village residents to...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
2 views
bookmark icon