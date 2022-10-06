October 6, 2022

Dirceu “Jesse” Passos, 95, of Clearwater, FL passed away September 20, 2022 at Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor, FL. Dirceu was born May 21, 1927 in Teresopolis, Brazil to Antenor and Eugenia de Siqueira Passos. During his working years in Brazil he was with the Military Police and also worked as a mechanic. Dirceu immigrated to the United States with his wife, Adilia, and their two young daughters on July 29, 1961 via a Pan Am flight to New York City leaving behind his brothers, sisters, mother and many relatives in Brazil for a better life in the United States. The young family was sponsored by Adilia’s uncle, Angelo dos Santos, who provided the family housing and work in Ossining, NY, until they got on their feet. The family was diligent in learning to speak English and became US citizens in 1972. Dirceu found permanent employment as an assembly line worker and later a foreman at the General Motors automobile plant in Tarrytown, NY and worked there for 25 years. He retired in 1989 and moved from Ossining with his wife to Palm Harbor, FL. Dirceu was a devoted and loving husband, father and uncle. He had an adventurous spirit, encouraging his wife to immigrate to the U.S., and later bringing his young family on many car trips and vacations throughout the Northeast. He also loved tinkering with his car and building and fixing things around the house. After his retirement, Dirceu and Adilia took many trips including to Brazil, to Adilia’s native country, Portugal, and to Spain. Besides his parents, Dirceu is preceded in death by two brothers, Dilair Passos and Dilson Passos. Dirceu leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Adilia Pinto Passos of Palm Harbor, FL; two daughters, Maria Eugenia Gerner (wife of James Michael Yates) of Cleveland, Georgia, Marcia Regina Passos of Keene, NH; two sisters, Dorothy Passos Espindola, Dilcênia Passos, both of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; three grandchildren, Emily Marie Passos Duffy of Lisbon, Portugal, Brian James Duffy of Gilsum, NH and Andrew John Gerner of Acworth, Georgia, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, October 8, 2022, 9:30AM at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 2757 Alderman Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34684