Arts & EntertainmentDobbs Ferry News Dine Out Dobbs! Returns to Dobbs Ferry Published 1 day ago1d ago • Bookmarks: 17 August 2, 2024 By Kris DiLorenzo– Street dining returns to Dobbs Ferry on Saturday, August 3 (rain date Aug. 4), when the Village holds one of its signature events, facilitated by the Downtown Committee. From 4-10 p.m., Cedar Street and Main Street (as far as Chestnut Street) will be closed to traffic, and parking at the 99 Cedar Street lot will be free during those hours. Restaurants will set out dining tables in the street, adding to any sidewalk service they have. Some establishments are providing more than just food, and some shops will add enticements to their usual offerings. “We want to make this outing a well-visited success for all of our businesses, residents, and visitors,” the Committee announced.Support our Sponsors The library will have a table set up near Village Hall (112 Main St.), where director Erik Carlson will share information about new and old resources that patrons with a library card can access for free. Children will be able to craft a Hawaiian lei, and visitors can also find out about summer reading games for kids, teens, and adults. Climbing Wolf, the craft beer and specialty coffee emporium at 78 Main Street, continues to uphold its reputation as a social center. Brothers Chris and JB Gomez, the owners, are doing more than just setting up tables in the street: they’re collaborating with some Dobbs businesses not located within the designated Dine Out area. “We will be hosting our partners, Wildly Cakes — we serve their cake pops, cookies, and other pastries every week — and the Lobster Guy, who will be serving lobster rolls cooked at their place,” JB Gomez told the Rivertowns Current. Wildly Cakes and Sweets, at 218 Ashford Avenue, is known for imaginative and artistic cakes and other confections, while the Lobster Guy store at 26 Main Street carries lobster prepared in several different ways, as well as other shellfish and fish. “We’ll set up three to five extra outdoor tables for the event, seating four per table,” Gomez added. “We’re also setting up games outside: cornhole and board games. It should be a lot of fun." Doubleday's Restaurant, across the street from Climbing Wolf, plans to set up street tables for casual dining; and Bloomy Cheese and Provisions at 3 Cedar Street, owned by Village trustee Jess Galen, is also participating. "We will have special sandwiches and cheese plates, as well as wine and beer for sale, and seating in the street," Galen said. At 16B Cedar Street, Custom Crystal Creations, the metaphysical supply and gift shop, will extend its hours to 10 p.m., with tables set up in the street, live music, psychic readings, and Reiki sessions, among other experiences. This story is from the Rivertowns Current. To read the rest, go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/dine-out-dobbs-returns-to-dobbs-ferry 