Support our Sponsors
  • In 2 Green merchantile
  • Promote your summer program in The Hudson Independent - camp, sports, school
Community News
Environmental News
Sleepy Hollow News

Did The Earth Just Move?

• Bookmarks: 9

A USGS map showing Tuesday's quake enter and radius--along with other recent quake locations
March 10, 2026

By Barrett Seaman—

BOOM!! Rattle, rattle.

A gorgeous spring-like day, with temperatures heading into the seventies, was briefly interrupted Tuesday morning by a deep, profound, almost visceral sound whose origins were initially elusive..

Support our Sponsors
Savva Sips in Ivington

Residents of the rivertowns and beyond came out of their houses and offices and asked each other, “Did you hear that?”

Social media came alive with that same question and a more specific one, “Was that an earthquake?”

Yup, it was. A 2.3 magnitude tremor, epicentered just off the Village of Sleepy Hollow about 4.6 miles under the Hudson River, struck at 10:17 a.m. It could be felt as far east as White Plains.

After the quake was verified by the U.S. Geological Survey, local authorities sent out messages of reassurance to their constituents. Superintendent Ray Sanchez of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns reassured families that “all students and staff are safe, and the school day is continuing as normal.”

“There are no reports of damage,” stated Sleepy Hollow Mayor Marjorie Hsu, while adding, “Please be mindful that aftershocks are possible. In case of an emergency call 911.”

County Executive Ken Jenkins weighed in to report that Westchester County’s Department of Emergency Services had not received “any reports of operational impacts or damage to infrastructure.” He then added: “Officials at the former Indian Point site have also reported no impacts to operations and are conducting precautionary site surveys as part of their standard safety protocols.”

The apparently harmless event, Jenkins continued, was nonetheless “a reminder that Westchester County sits in a region where seismic activity can occur. Today’s earthquake underscores yet another reason why a nuclear power plant does not belong in Westchester County.”

This mild tremor should have come as no surprise. Since 2024, the County has had 53 quakes, all of them under 4.0, one of which was underneath Ossining. Most of the region seismic activity has been on the western side of the Hudson in New Jersey, but wheh\n it comes to quakes, there are no boundaries.

This story may be updated

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
Andrea Martone Realtor - Rivertowns and Westchester
Did The Earth Just Move?

Did The Earth Just Move?

March 10, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— BOOM!! Rattle, rattle. A gorgeous spring-like day, with temperatures heading into the seventies, was briefly interrupted Tuesday...
Read More
Gold Medal Girls

Gold Medal Girls

March 9, 2026
GOLD MEDAL GIRLS: And the Pageant of Pulchritude By Krista Madsen Between traveling and preparing for traveling, I missed all of the...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Leaves Everything On The Court In Final Fall To Woodlands

Dobbs Ferry Leaves Everything On The Court In Final Fall To Woodlands

March 9, 2026
By Tom Pedulla--    For the seniors who led the Dobbs Ferry boys’ basketball team to great heights, the Westchester...
Read More
Mt. Pleasant Poised To Accede To Electoral System Rewarding Sleepy Hollow Voters

Mt. Pleasant Poised To Accede To Electoral System Rewarding Sleepy Hollow Voters

March 7, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— A post on its web site this past week has sent a signal to residents of the...
Read More
Steve Kimock and Friends Celebrate George Harrison at Tarrytown Music Hall March 15

Steve Kimock and Friends Celebrate George Harrison at Tarrytown Music Hall March 15

March 6, 2026
By W.B. King-- During a break from a Holiday Inn residency with a band in the early 1970s, Steve Kimock...
Read More
Temple Beth Abraham Appoints Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg as Next Rabbi

Temple Beth Abraham Appoints Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg as Next Rabbi

March 6, 2026
Temple Beth Abraham (TBA) in Tarrytown announced that Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg, M.A.R.E., M.A.H.L., has been appointed as the synagogue’s...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Receives $4.6M from Edge-on-Hudson Developer

Sleepy Hollow Receives $4.6M from Edge-on-Hudson Developer

March 4, 2026
 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was the recipient of a $4.6 million check from the developers of...
Read More
With The Big Guns On The Bench, Dobbs Ferry Holds On To Win The Semis

With The Big Guns On The Bench, Dobbs Ferry Holds On To Win The Semis

March 4, 2026
By Tom Pedulla-- The Dobbs Ferry boys’ basketball team is no one-man show, and it proved that when it counted...
Read More
Usch!

Usch!

March 2, 2026
USCH!: Vikings are not for the faint of stomach By Krista Madsen I don’t mean to sound negative with my focus on...
Read More
It’s Tough To Bee A Winner In Irvington’s Annual Bee

It’s Tough To Bee A Winner In Irvington’s Annual Bee

March 1, 2026
By Jeff Wilson— Irvington Town Hall Theater was all abuzz the evening of February 26, as townspeople packed the house...
Read More
9 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
42 views
bookmark icon