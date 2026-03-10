Did The Earth Just Move?

March 10, 2026

By Barrett Seaman—

BOOM!! Rattle, rattle.

A gorgeous spring-like day, with temperatures heading into the seventies, was briefly interrupted Tuesday morning by a deep, profound, almost visceral sound whose origins were initially elusive..

Residents of the rivertowns and beyond came out of their houses and offices and asked each other, “Did you hear that?”

Social media came alive with that same question and a more specific one, “Was that an earthquake?”

Yup, it was. A 2.3 magnitude tremor, epicentered just off the Village of Sleepy Hollow about 4.6 miles under the Hudson River, struck at 10:17 a.m. It could be felt as far east as White Plains.

After the quake was verified by the U.S. Geological Survey, local authorities sent out messages of reassurance to their constituents. Superintendent Ray Sanchez of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns reassured families that “all students and staff are safe, and the school day is continuing as normal.”

“There are no reports of damage,” stated Sleepy Hollow Mayor Marjorie Hsu, while adding, “Please be mindful that aftershocks are possible. In case of an emergency call 911.”

County Executive Ken Jenkins weighed in to report that Westchester County’s Department of Emergency Services had not received “any reports of operational impacts or damage to infrastructure.” He then added: “Officials at the former Indian Point site have also reported no impacts to operations and are conducting precautionary site surveys as part of their standard safety protocols.”

The apparently harmless event, Jenkins continued, was nonetheless “a reminder that Westchester County sits in a region where seismic activity can occur. Today’s earthquake underscores yet another reason why a nuclear power plant does not belong in Westchester County.”

This mild tremor should have come as no surprise. Since 2024, the County has had 53 quakes, all of them under 4.0, one of which was underneath Ossining. Most of the region seismic activity has been on the western side of the Hudson in New Jersey, but wheh

it comes to quakes, there are no boundaries.

This story may be updated