Developer Seeks to Convert Office Building into Rental Units

May 1, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

A development firm is seeking to do an “adaptive reuse” of an office building on South Broadway in Tarrytown to build up to 240 residential rental units.

During a Board of Trustees work session last week, David Steinmetz, attorney for 303 South Broadway Building Company LLC and AmTrust Realty Corp., explained his client’s intentions to “repurpose” the existing office building that has nearly a 50% vacancy rate to meet a current market demand for housing.

“It’s a pretty cool project. A lot of thought has been put into what we’re presenting,” Steinmetz said. “303 South Broadway is a very significant, visible, noticeable property. It’s a property in need of attention. We think it needs something new and different.”

The developer had initially proposed last summer taking down the office building and constructing a larger, state-of-the-art, luxury mixed-use building with apartments and a restaurant, but went back to the drawing board after receiving negative feedback from village officials.

“The revamped project would still be a win-win,” Steinmetz stated in a memo to the board. “It would transform an underperforming office site which, if left alone, could turn into an eyesore, to productive and beneficial use.”

Part of the plans also include an on-site shaded landscaped pathway to connect to the future RiverWalk extension currently in the planning stages.

“From our standpoint we have a great opportunity,” Steinmetz said. “We want to come in and work with you. Our goal is to get this out of the starting gate.”

In order to proceed, a zoning text amendment from the Board of Trustees is required for the 7.4-acre site, which is located in the OB (Office Building) Zoning District.

“You did a beautiful architectural job,” said Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown. “It looks like it could be a nice place to live. It’s a really beautiful, beautiful project.”