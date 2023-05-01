Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Developer Seeks to Convert Office Building into Rental Units Published 11 hours ago11h ago • Bookmarks: 3 Sketch of location of proposed rental apartments project at 303 South Broadway in Tarrytown. May 1, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— A development firm is seeking to do an “adaptive reuse” of an office building on South Broadway in Tarrytown to build up to 240 residential rental units.Sponsor During a Board of Trustees work session last week, David Steinmetz, attorney for 303 South Broadway Building Company LLC and AmTrust Realty Corp., explained his client’s intentions to “repurpose” the existing office building that has nearly a 50% vacancy rate to meet a current market demand for housing. “It’s a pretty cool project. A lot of thought has been put into what we’re presenting,” Steinmetz said. “303 South Broadway is a very significant, visible, noticeable property. It’s a property in need of attention. We think it needs something new and different.” The developer had initially proposed last summer taking down the office building and constructing a larger, state-of-the-art, luxury mixed-use building with apartments and a restaurant, but went back to the drawing board after receiving negative feedback from village officials. “The revamped project would still be a win-win,” Steinmetz stated in a memo to the board. “It would transform an underperforming office site which, if left alone, could turn into an eyesore, to productive and beneficial use.” Part of the plans also include an on-site shaded landscaped pathway to connect to the future RiverWalk extension currently in the planning stages. “From our standpoint we have a great opportunity,” Steinmetz said. “We want to come in and work with you. Our goal is to get this out of the starting gate.” In order to proceed, a zoning text amendment from the Board of Trustees is required for the 7.4-acre site, which is located in the OB (Office Building) Zoning District. “You did a beautiful architectural job,” said Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown. “It looks like it could be a nice place to live. It’s a really beautiful, beautiful project.” Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Irvington News Irvington fifth graders head to Albany to compete in math tournament May 1, 2023 The Irvington School District has a team of fifth graders who qualified to represent our Region in the Statewide First... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Developer Seeks to Convert Office Building into Rental Units May 1, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- A development firm is seeking to do an “adaptive reuse” of an office building on South Broadway... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Cave Paintings April 30, 2023 CAVE PAINTINGS: The creativity that fills space and solitude By Krista Madsen– A woman just willingly spent 500 days in a... Read More Government & Politics What the County Is Doing That You Ought To Know About-II April 29, 2023 Prom season is upon us—a time of great anticipation by thousands of high school juniors and seniors but one of... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News Blues Traveler’s Chan Kinchla Talks Career, Latest Albums and Tour Stop at The Tarrytown Music Hall April 29, 2023 By W.B. King-- An avid reader with a recent bent for historical fiction, Blues Traveler’s guitarist Chan Kinchla has spent... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Duck Derby Postponed Until June 11 April 27, 2023 The annual Duck Derby and Y Healthy Kids Day, a hugely popular event sponsored by the Rotary Club of the... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Programs (Children) April 27, 2023 Children's Programs May 2023 LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial Day... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Rematch Set for Mayor in Village of Tarrytown April 27, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The 2023 election in the Village of Tarrytown will feature a rematch for mayor between incumbent Karen... Read More Arts & EntertainmentSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News It’s Time to Adopt a Rubber Duck for the 2023 Derby April 26, 2023 By Robert Kimmel-- Adoptions are underway for the little rubber ducks awaiting their chance to compete in The Rotary Club... Read More Health News Free Minnows! April 26, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Got a pond in your backyard? Are there fish in it? If not, Westchester County has a... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint