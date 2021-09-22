Community News
Local News
Rivertowns Real Estate

Developer Chosen to Modernize Franklin Towers and Courts in Tarrytown

• Bookmarks: 3

franklin-towers-tarrytown
Franklin Towers in Tarrytown (Brianna Staudt/The Hudson Independent)
September 22, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo

The developer of an affordable housing project on the grounds of the YMCA on Main Street in Tarrytown will be getting his hands dirty again at a nearby rental housing complex in the village.

Advertisement
  • YMCA Circle of Caring event
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Fair

Wilder Balter Partners, Inc. has been chosen by the Tarrytown Municipal Housing Authority to oversee the modernization of 151 apartments at Franklin Towers and Franklin Courts on White Street, in conjunction with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program.

“We are committed to providing our residents with dignified and contemporary affordable housing that reflects the extraordinary renewal they are seeing in their community, as well as ensuring the long-term sustainability of very needed affordable housing in Tarrytown and protecting the rights of our current residents to remain in their homes,” said Wilfredo Gonzalez, Jr., executive director of the Tarrytown Municipal Housing Authority.

Franklin Courts was built in 1952 and includes 70 multi-family garden style apartments in 14 one- and two-story standalone buildings. Franklin Towers is a 10-story brick building built in 1964 that contains 81 apartments, many with views of the Hudson River.

william-balter
William Balter, president of Wilder Balter Partners, Inc. (Wilder Balter Partners)

“Our team members have strong real estate development, construction, management and finance experience that we have applied in Tarrytown as well throughout Westchester County and New York State,” said William Balter, president of Wilder Balter Partners. “We have a depth of experience in working with HUD, New York State Homes and Community Renewal and public housing authorities.”

A branch of the company, WB Housing Partners, also involves Duvernay + Brooks and the Housing Action Council.

“This collaborative approach enables us to generate a realizable vision for each development that is ‘owned’ by the community, establishing a solid foundation for each project’s subsequent development or redevelopment, while also building momentum and enthusiasm for the project,” said Rosemarie Noonan, executive director of the Housing Action Council.

Interactive planning meetings with residents, elected officials and community stakeholders on the project at Franklin Courts and Towers are expected to begin in early fall.

Wilder Balter’s $53 million project, known as 62 Main on the YMCA grounds, will consist of 109 rental units for tenants aged 55 and up with incomes ranging from 30 to 70 percent or less of the area median income. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for that development took place in June.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Developer Chosen to Modernize Franklin Towers and Courts in Tarrytown

Developer Chosen to Modernize Franklin Towers and Courts in Tarrytown

September 22, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — The developer of an affordable housing project on the grounds of the YMCA on Main Street...
Read More
Boat Club Competes to Keep its Tarrytown Waterfront Home

Boat Club Competes to Keep its Tarrytown Waterfront Home

September 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— For 65 years, the Washington Irving Boat Club (WIBC) has provided dockage for Tarrytown boaters, as well...
Read More
Inside Last Week’s Rivertowns Power Outage

Inside Last Week’s Rivertowns Power Outage

September 20, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — The phone rang at 6:40 a.m. on Monday morning. Retiring Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Transportation...
Read More
The Indy Welcomes Brianna Staudt As Its New Editor

The Indy Welcomes Brianna Staudt As Its New Editor

September 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The Hudson Independent is pleased to welcome Tarrytown resident Brianna Staudt as its new managing editor. She...
Read More
Sixteen Local Students Named 2022 National Merit Semifinalists

Sixteen Local Students Named 2022 National Merit Semifinalists

September 17, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow combined to double their number of National Merit Scholarship...
Read More
Record Number of Dates Planned for The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

Record Number of Dates Planned for The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

September 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze kicks off the first of a record 59 nights today at...
Read More
COVID Again Triggers Cancellations, Including Tarrytown Halloween Parade

COVID Again Triggers Cancellations, Including Tarrytown Halloween Parade

September 15, 2021
By Robert Kimmel — For the second consecutive year, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on local Halloween activities....
Read More
Clover Heating & Cooling Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Giving Back

Clover Heating & Cooling Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Giving Back

September 15, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---  Clover Heating & Cooling celebrates its 35th anniversary this October and will dedicate the next year to...
Read More
Rivertowns Volunteers Help Resettle Afghan Refugees

Rivertowns Volunteers Help Resettle Afghan Refugees

September 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Dobbs Ferry resident Niall Cain, an architect by profession, helped load up a church van with furniture...
Read More
Irvington Pounds Peekskill, 34-14, in Season Opener

Irvington Pounds Peekskill, 34-14, in Season Opener

September 12, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Minutes before Irvington’s Tommy Flanagan led the charge onto Meszaros Field bearing an American flag, minutes before...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
9 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *