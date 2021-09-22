Developer Chosen to Modernize Franklin Towers and Courts in Tarrytown

September 22, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo —

The developer of an affordable housing project on the grounds of the YMCA on Main Street in Tarrytown will be getting his hands dirty again at a nearby rental housing complex in the village.

Wilder Balter Partners, Inc. has been chosen by the Tarrytown Municipal Housing Authority to oversee the modernization of 151 apartments at Franklin Towers and Franklin Courts on White Street, in conjunction with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program.

“We are committed to providing our residents with dignified and contemporary affordable housing that reflects the extraordinary renewal they are seeing in their community, as well as ensuring the long-term sustainability of very needed affordable housing in Tarrytown and protecting the rights of our current residents to remain in their homes,” said Wilfredo Gonzalez, Jr., executive director of the Tarrytown Municipal Housing Authority.

Franklin Courts was built in 1952 and includes 70 multi-family garden style apartments in 14 one- and two-story standalone buildings. Franklin Towers is a 10-story brick building built in 1964 that contains 81 apartments, many with views of the Hudson River.

“Our team members have strong real estate development, construction, management and finance experience that we have applied in Tarrytown as well throughout Westchester County and New York State,” said William Balter, president of Wilder Balter Partners. “We have a depth of experience in working with HUD, New York State Homes and Community Renewal and public housing authorities.”

A branch of the company, WB Housing Partners, also involves Duvernay + Brooks and the Housing Action Council.

“This collaborative approach enables us to generate a realizable vision for each development that is ‘owned’ by the community, establishing a solid foundation for each project’s subsequent development or redevelopment, while also building momentum and enthusiasm for the project,” said Rosemarie Noonan, executive director of the Housing Action Council.

Interactive planning meetings with residents, elected officials and community stakeholders on the project at Franklin Courts and Towers are expected to begin in early fall.

Wilder Balter’s $53 million project, known as 62 Main on the YMCA grounds, will consist of 109 rental units for tenants aged 55 and up with incomes ranging from 30 to 70 percent or less of the area median income. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for that development took place in June.

