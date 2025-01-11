Support our Sponsors
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Devastating Fires Could Also Happen Here

January 11, 2025

In recent years there have been wildfires and brush fires in Westchester County, New Jersey and Long Island. These brush fires have occurred during dry months and during periods of drought.  There are many wooded areas near residential homes in Irvington, Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings. Although climate in LA and in the north is different and the chances of a brush fire doing extensive damage is less likely in the NY area than in California – it’s possible that a worst-case scenario could occur –drought, heavy winds, fires in wooded areas close to residential neighborhoods.

Are we prepared?  Can NY localities, the state do anything differently to prepare for  this kind of crisis? Should there be a required annual preparation assessment of every locality  with recommendations?

Leaders and residents in LA thought a worst case scenario wouldn’t happen and it did.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

