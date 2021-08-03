Despite Vaccine, The Tide Has Shifted, And Masks Are Back

August 2, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

With news from White Plains that 80% of Westchester residents have had at least one dose of COVID vaccine, with the statewide percentage now over 75, you’d think the war against the coronavirus was in its final throes.

But no.

The infection rate keeps climbing, nearing three percent statewide coming out of the weekend. Westchester was tagged by the CDC as one of the counties that should revert to indoor mask-wearing, even for the fully vaccinated.

The news from Provincetown, Massachusetts that nearly three-quarters of those who tested positive coming out of the July 4th weekend were fully vaccinated pulled the rug out from under the somewhat complacent claim that what the country faced was just “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Closer to home, Nader Sayegh, a state assemblyman from Yonkers, revealed that he tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. Then on Monday in Washington, Senator Lindsay Graham, also fully immunized, reported that he had tested positive. Is anybody safe?

In the relay race between the vaccine and the virus, it’s as if the virus snuck in a ringer to run the last lap.

Indeed, the Delta variant appears to be just that ringer, dumping viral loads in even fully vaccinated patients that overwhelm the defense system at entry points in the nose and throat. The good news is that the vaccines are proving that they can hold the line there, protecting the respiratory system and other organs from being ravaged, so that only a tiny fraction of vaccinated patients get sick enough to be hospitalized.

The bad news is that, even if they are asymptomatic, vaccinated carriers can spread the virus to the unvaccinated, including children, who can—and do—get very sick and sometimes die.

The effect on public health policy is increasingly evident: masks are back—strongly recommended for anyone indoors in crowded settings and increasingly mandated for those over whom governments have direct authority. County Executive George Latimer announced Monday that anyone entering a county building must be masked, and visitors to the county’s beaches and pools must be wearing a mask when entering and when moving about in crowds. Latimer also said the county is exploring “a more robust County workforce surveillance COVID testing program.” Masks, testing—it all sounds like last year all over again.

Meanwhile, there is the ongoing struggle to get more people vaccinated. Governor Cuomo announced that MTA and Port Authority workers must be vaccinated by Labor Day or be tested weekly if they want to keep their jobs. He wants the same protocol for teachers, which may be easier to accomplish. “Everybody is talking about mask policies right now,” said the governor, “But I don’t believe a mask policy is going to be enough. We need to talk about a vaccination policy.”

At its Tuesday night meeting, the Greenburgh Town Board plans to consider requiring all Town employees to be vaccinated or tested and whether to require masks in all Town buildings.

Political leaders appear to recognize that there’s only so much more they can do to convince the holdouts to get vaccinated. It is apparent that logic has a limited effect in our polarized climate. Those who are vaccinated are increasingly vocal in expressing anger at those who refuse to take a needle. Their anger and growing militancy succeeds only in making the holdouts dig in their heels more. “The act of saying that something is mandated,” suggested Latimer on Monday, “will not necessarily get you the result you want.”

What is called for are some fairly sophisticated persuasion campaigns coming from the best and brightest advertising and marketing minds. To that end, Latimer is launching what he calls a “Just the Facts: We’re Vaxxed” campaign to convince the entire county workforce to get vaccinated by Labor Day. But he also suggested embarking on an analysis of that portion of the general population still refusing to get vaccinated, one that would more accurately identify different subcategories and address their concerns.

Those who have bought into disinformation about the vaccines’ origins or efficacy would best be persuaded by hearing from medical experts who can set them straight. Those who believe that vaccine coercion is a violation of their civil rights might benefit from a civics lesson that addresses questions of when one person’s rights come in conflict with another’s, as in, “Is my right to refuse a vaccine more valuable than your right to be protected from a lethal pandemic?”

Those who are just ambivalent are most likely the first to cross the line and join the protected majority. Those who hold to un-anchored conspiracy theories are unlikely to respond to any set of facts. These will be the last refuge of the Delta variant, or, God forbid, its even more lethal successor.

