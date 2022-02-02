Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Despite Pandemic, Rivertown Runners Raise $60,000 for Sleepy Hollow Charities—Again Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 6 Todd Ruppel and Tom Kucinski hold symbolic check amidst fellow Rivertown Runners and Sleepy Hollow officials February 2, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— It’s become something of an annual ritual in which representatives of the Rivertown Runners show up at Sleepy Hollow Village Hall and present the mayor with an over-sized check representing donations raised during the past year’s club race events. The $60,000 check delivered by Rivertown Runners’ president Todd Ruppel to Mayor Ken Wray at the February 1st Board of Trustees meeting had greater poignancy, however, because the races run and the money raised by them happened during and in spite of the pandemic. The headwinds howled unabated for two full years, as Ruppel recounted. “In 2020, our half-marathon went virtual,” he said in prepared remarks. “The 10-K was cancelled; we had a physical no-frills four-miler in December, and our 2021 half (marathon) was moved to May [of 2022].”Advertisement And yet, the most recent Sleepy Hollow 10-K had a record number of registrants with over a thousand finishers. Despite the cancellations and postponements, the club managed to raise the $60,000, all of which has now gone out to 16 local charitable organizations, plus two $1,000 college athletic scholarships. Since the Roadrunners were organized in 2010, donations have surpassed $500,000. Ruppel thanked the club’s sponsors, including Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Phelps Northwell Healthcare and the law firm of Kreindler & Kreindler, LLC. In thanking Ruppel and the Roadrunners, Mayor Wray said their work “makes our village shine.” Share the News!Advertisement Arts & Entertainment News & Events My Family’s Experience of Being Game Show Contestants (Tune In This Thursday) February 2, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- Among the big TV game shows (Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right) that have entertained... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Despite Pandemic, Rivertown Runners Raise $60,000 for Sleepy Hollow Charities—Again February 2, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— It’s become something of an annual ritual in which representatives of the Rivertown Runners show up at... Read More COVID News State to Hold Symposium on “Long COVID” Thursday, February 3 February 1, 2022 Educational Symposium Brings Together Public Health Experts and Patient Advocates to Inform the State's Response to Identifying and Treating Long... Read More Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington Eighth-graders Named Finalists in New York Times Personal Narrative Contest February 1, 2022 Eighth-graders Tess Brady and Luke Calabrese of Irvington Middle School were among just 154 round-four finalists in The New York... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Fifteenth Consecutive Duck Derby + Family YMCA ‘s Healthy Kids Day Scheduled for April 30th January 30, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- The combined events this coming spring will mark the 15th consecutive year in which the Rotary Club... Read More Environmental News Our Schools Electric School Buses To Roll Out For Westchester: Online Forum January 29, 2022 Westchester County Executive George Latimer, the County’s Office of Energy and Sustainability and the Westchester chapters of Mothers Out Front... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Local News Tarrytown News Allman Brothers Founding Drummer Brings a Jazz Celebration to Tarrytown Music Hall January 29, 2022 By W.B. King --- One day in the spring of 1959, 14-year-old Jai Johnny “Jaimoe” Johnson attended a jazz festival... Read More Irvington News Irvington Police Break Up Phony Bail Scam January 28, 2022 A 77-year-old Irvington resident refused to fall for a classic scam aimed at stealing $9,800 from her in exchange for... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Local Student to Spread Kindness to Dobbs Ferry Residents January 27, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A second-grade student at John Cardinal O’Connor School (JCOS) in Irvington is taking her school’s motto to... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Senior Honored with First Alex Adair Leadership Award January 26, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Alex Adair, a football star and the first black hockey player in Westchester when he competed for... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint