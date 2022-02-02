Despite Pandemic, Rivertown Runners Raise $60,000 for Sleepy Hollow Charities—Again

February 2, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

It’s become something of an annual ritual in which representatives of the Rivertown Runners show up at Sleepy Hollow Village Hall and present the mayor with an over-sized check representing donations raised during the past year’s club race events. The $60,000 check delivered by Rivertown Runners’ president Todd Ruppel to Mayor Ken Wray at the February 1st Board of Trustees meeting had greater poignancy, however, because the races run and the money raised by them happened during and in spite of the pandemic.

The headwinds howled unabated for two full years, as Ruppel recounted. “In 2020, our half-marathon went virtual,” he said in prepared remarks. “The 10-K was cancelled; we had a physical no-frills four-miler in December, and our 2021 half (marathon) was moved to May [of 2022].”

And yet, the most recent Sleepy Hollow 10-K had a record number of registrants with over a thousand finishers. Despite the cancellations and postponements, the club managed to raise the $60,000, all of which has now gone out to 16 local charitable organizations, plus two $1,000 college athletic scholarships.

Since the Roadrunners were organized in 2010, donations have surpassed $500,000. Ruppel thanked the club’s sponsors, including Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Phelps Northwell Healthcare and the law firm of Kreindler & Kreindler, LLC.

In thanking Ruppel and the Roadrunners, Mayor Wray said their work “makes our village shine.”

