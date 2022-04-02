Despite Elevated Chemical Levels, Tarrytown Water Still Safe to Drink

April 2, 2022

By Robert Kimmel —

At week’s end, Tarrytown Village Administrator Richard Slingerland sent out a message to village residents to clarify the status of Tarrytown’s water supply. The message’s major point is that Tarrytown’s water is “safe to drink, wash and cook with.”

The statement follows what was at first blush an alarming “notice of violation” distributed by Tarrytown to residents as ordered by both the Westchester County and New York State Health Departments. That notice stated, “Our water system recently violated a drinking water standard. Although this incident was not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation.”

Two elevated chemical compounds found in the water prompted the original quarterly notice. They are Tri-halomethanes, (THM), and Haloactic acids, (HAAs) “created as a byproduct of the chlorination process, when chlorine reacts with organic material like algae, bacteria and parasites that occur in natural water like the water we receive from the NYC, Catskill, and Delaware systems,” the Village dispatch explained.

“These chemicals are elevated because New York City had been using higher levels of chlorine,” according to the Administrator.” However, Slingerland points out that New York City “…has since reduced their chlorination levels,” thereby leading to the reduction of the two targeted chemical compounds. “Chlorine has for many decades been considered one of the safest ways to make drinking water safe to drink, cook and bathe with,” he added.

Slingerland further explains: “This warning is targeted to people with suppressed immune systems and who have elevated risk of cancer over long-term exposure, (20 to 30 years), so they can consider drinking bottled water for the time being.”

While a test this February of the water at the Tarryhill Clubhouse showed it within the safer standard, earlier tests in May, August and November during 2021 brought the running average above the acceptable level for HAAs.

The Village says it is also making “adjustments to our operations” that include “seasonal adjustments to our chlorine booster levels to reduce its byproducts, allow water tank levels to fluctuate more to have better mixing of the water; and increase water system flushing, including during cold weather months.”

Residents and businesses are encouraged to “flush their taps first thing in the morning to eliminate stagnant water which can lead to the cause of test levels of HAAs in water tests.” The Village says it has also coordinated with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, which supplies Tarrytown’s water, again noting that “They have reduced the amount of chlorine in the water.” That move “should mitigate the high levels of HAAs that have occurred in our water sampling.”

“You do not need to boil your water or take other corrective measures,” Slingerland’s message stressed; the situation “is not an emergency, and if it were, you would have been notified within 24 hours.”