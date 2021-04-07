Dennis Fitzgerald, 71

April 7, 2021

Dennis M. Fitzgerald, a resident of Sleepy Hollow and Queensbury, NY, died March 30 at Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, NY. He was 71.

He was a graduate of Iona College, class of 1971 and New York Law School, class of 1974. He was a partner with the law firm of Chadbourne, O’Neill, Thomson, Whalen & Fitzgerald for 44 years and served as Village Justice of North Tarrytown (now Sleepy Hollow) for 11 years.

Mr. Fitzgerald presided over the Family YMCA at Tarrytown as Chairman and served as its longest standing board member for more than 40 years. He was President of two charitable foundations and his philanthropic efforts touched countless people across many communities in several states.

He was also the recipient of Rotary International’s Paul Harris Fellowship Award honoring individuals who exemplify the highest ideal of “Service above Self.”

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Michele as well as his beloved children Kristin (Don), Edward and Diane (Keith) and his dearly-loved grandchildren, Grace and Bodhi.

Mr. Fitzgerald was an avid softball player and a yearly visitor to Cooperstown, NY for Induction Weekend. The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will be working in partnership with the Fitzgerald family to create a project designed to celebrate Dennis’ love for the game and share that passion with others who love it, too.

