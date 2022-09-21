Advertisement
Dennis Corelli

September 21, 2022

Dennis Blaise Corelli

July 12, 1942 – September 18, 2022

Born Blaise Dennis Corelli in the famed ‘Arthur Avenue’ neighborhood in The Bronx NY, Dennis passed away surrounded by those he loved on September 18, 2022 at Epic Rehabilitation and Nursing in White Plains, NY. Dennis was the only child of Daniel (Neil) Corelli born in Harlem, NY and Margaret Meduri-Corelli born in Reggio Calabria, Italy. Dennis’ early education consisted of Catholic Schools in The Bronx culminating in his graduation from Mount Saint Michael Academy in 1960 where he loved more than anything playing football for ‘The Mount.’ He went on to earn a BA in History from Iona College in 1965. Later that year, Dennis married Elaine Marie Alfieri, also born and raised in The Bronx (July 17, 1944 – November 5, 2004) on September 18th. Their two sons (Dennis Neil July 13, 1966 and Michael Steven May 30, 1968) were also born in The Bronx, and in 1973 Dennis relocated the family to Ardsley, NY. Dennis’ employment early in his career was focused on the insurance industry where he began as an adjustor investigating and reporting on claims. It was also during this time Dennis continued his passion for football and played for the New York Bears semi-professional team until his career ending injury during game action. Transitions for Dennis also continued in his career path as he first went on to be an independent insurance adjuster, before settling in as a general contractor primarily working on residential insurance loss funded projects. Dennis married Doris Patricia Marquez on June 28, 2008 and welcomed her young son David Lopez in forming a continuation and expansion of family which reestablished his house as a home. Dennis always enjoyed reading about history, sports and athletes, watching and coaching his sons play sports, but his favorite pastime that consumed much of his free time was a strict lifestyle focused on daily aerobic exercise (years of running conceding to stationary biking), weight lifting, calisthenics against the backdrop of a rigid food intake and supplemental dietary structure.

Dennis is survived by his wife Doris Patricia, his sons Dennis Neil, Michael Steven and step-son David, his daughters-in-law Paula Emma and Kristen Ann, and grandchildren Isabella Noelle, Ryan Michael, Gianna Elaine and Brendan James.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 23, from 4:00PM to 9:00PM at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY. Funeral will be held Saturday September 24 at 10:00AM beginning at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home and transitioning to its conclusion at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY.

