September 9, 2022

Each year, from October 15 through December 7th, Americans are asked to choose or renew a health insurance plan from those offered under the Affordable Care Act of 2010, better known as Obamacare. The choices can be confusing—especially for senior citizens who qualify for Medicare.

To help people sort out their options, the Westchester County Library System has created a program, “Demystifying Medicare,” that offers a series of public workshops around the county at which experts explain the options and help attendees understand the differences among them. There are 20 such workshops currently scheduled that can be found on the library’s webpage

https://seniors.westchesterlibraries.org/demystifyingmedicare/. The ones closest to the rivertowns are as follows:

Ardsley: Wed., 10/12, 5:45pm – 8:45pm

Greenburgh Multipurpose Center, 11 Olympic Lane

Dobbs Ferry: Sun., 10/16, 1:15pm – 4:15pm

Dobbs Ferry Public Library, 55 Main St.

Tarrytown: Tues., 10/25, 12:30pm – 3:30pm

Warner Library, 121 N. Broadway