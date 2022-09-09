Advertisement
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Dryer Vent
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Stone
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Gutters
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Air Duct cleaning
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Health News

Demystifying Medicare

• Bookmarks: 2

September 9, 2022

Each year, from October 15 through December 7th, Americans are asked to choose or renew a health insurance plan from those offered under the Affordable Care Act of 2010, better known as Obamacare. The choices can be confusing—especially for senior citizens who qualify for Medicare.

To help people sort out their options, the Westchester County Library System has created a program, “Demystifying Medicare,” that offers a series of public workshops around the county at which experts explain the options and help attendees understand the differences among them. There are 20 such workshops currently scheduled that can be found on the library’s webpage

https://seniors.westchesterlibraries.org/demystifyingmedicare/. The ones closest to the rivertowns are as follows:

Advertisement
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Show - Fall 2022
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Show - Fall 2022
  • Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

Ardsley: Wed., 10/12, 5:45pm – 8:45pm

Greenburgh Multipurpose Center, 11 Olympic Lane

Dobbs Ferry: Sun., 10/16, 1:15pm – 4:15pm

Dobbs Ferry Public Library, 55 Main St.

Tarrytown: Tues., 10/25, 12:30pm – 3:30pm

Warner Library, 121 N. Broadway

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Madame Walker Now a Barbie Doll

Madame Walker Now a Barbie Doll

September 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Honored in books, films and murals, Irvington’s own Madame C.J. Walker has now been selected by toymaker...
Read More
West Nile Virus Is Back In The County

West Nile Virus Is Back In The County

September 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— As if four different variants of COVID-19, Polio and Monkeypox weren’t enough to worry about, now the...
Read More
Demystifying Medicare

Demystifying Medicare

September 9, 2022
Each year, from October 15 through December 7th, Americans are asked to choose or renew a health insurance plan from...
Read More
Remembering 9/11 in the Rivertowns

Remembering 9/11 in the Rivertowns

September 9, 2022
Twenty-one years after the triple terrorist attacks on America, communities across the country continue to honor the valor of those...
Read More
Irvington Bulldogs Feel They’re Headed in the Right Direction

Irvington Bulldogs Feel They’re Headed in the Right Direction

September 8, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Second year coach Jeff Michael appears to have Irvington football headed in the right direction. Enthusiasm for...
Read More
Irvington Board Abandons Plan to Acquire Strawberry Lane

Irvington Board Abandons Plan to Acquire Strawberry Lane

September 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Less than a month after voting to pursue acquisition of Strawberry Lane, which has long been a...
Read More
Hackley Alumnus Excited to Lead Football Program This Season

Hackley Alumnus Excited to Lead Football Program This Season

September 7, 2022
by Tom Pedulla-- First year coach Joseph McDermott looks to bring stability to a Hackley football program that has endured...
Read More
COVID Update: Vaccine Targeting New Variants Now Available

COVID Update: Vaccine Targeting New Variants Now Available

September 7, 2022
To find nearby locations offering updated COVID-19 boosters, New York State residents can text to ZIP Code 438829, call 1-800-232-0233,...
Read More
Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless

Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless

September 7, 2022
Riding for free, which was in effect until Labor Day, September 5th, is no longer available on Westchester's Bee-Line bus...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Has Championship Aspirations on Gridiron

Dobbs Ferry Has Championship Aspirations on Gridiron

September 7, 2022
By Tom Pedulla Hopes are high for another sectional championship at Dobbs Ferry, and with good reason. The Eagles feature...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
17 views
bookmark icon