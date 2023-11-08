Dems Prevail in County Races

November 8, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

The strength of Democrats on Election Day stretched well beyond the rivertowns, as their candidates for the County Board of Legislators and Greenburgh Town offices prevailed as well.

In White Plains, the lopsided representation that has Democrats holding all but two of the Board’s 17 seats was extended for another cycle. The two rivertown representatives, David Imamura and Jewell Johnson ran unopposed.

In Greenburgh, incumbent Gina Jackson won re-election to the Town Council, while newcomer Joy Haber of Dobbs Ferry took the open seat over Manni Areces of White Plains.

There was no challenger for Paul Feiner, the Town Supervisor, extending his string of victories to 17, solidifying his position as the longest serving elected official in the county.

Not every incumbent won, however. Town Clerk Judith Beville, in that office since 2007, was accused of failing to file required campaign financial information. The charges stuck with voters: she lost to Democrat Lisa Maria Nero by a four-to-one margin.