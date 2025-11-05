Support our Sponsors
Community News

Democrats Sweep Local Elections

Supporters cheer for Sleepy Hollow Mayor-Elect Marjorie Hsu
November 5, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

Reflecting a larger trend regionally and nationally, Democrats in the rivertowns swept village and county elections Tuesday. In what once appeared to be a close race in Sleepy Hollow, former Planning Board chair Marjorie Hsu and her slate of TAG (Transparent Accountable Government) trustee candidates beat Unite Sleepy Hollow mayoral candidate Jim Husselbee and his trustee allies by three-to-one margins.

In Irvington, Deputy Mayor Arlene Burgos won by a decisive 11% margin over Irvington First Party candidate Robert Grados. Burgos received 1,320 votes (55.5%) to Grados’s 1,057 votes (44.5%) in what was the highest voter turnout in an Irvington mayoral election in history. Her running mates, trustee candidates David Zwiebel and Larry Ogrodnek were unchallenged. The village’s attorney, Desmond Lyons, also won a seat on the New York State Supreme Court.

Mayor-elect Arlene Burgos (top row, center) celebrates with supporters and running mates

Elsewhere in the area, Democrats cruised unchallenged. Steve Edelstein in Ardsley, Tom Drake in Hastings-on-Hudson and Christy Knell in Dobbs Ferry succeeded retiring incumbent mayors. Their running mates for trustee positions were also unopposed.

One incumbent mayor, Tarrytown’s Karen Brown garnered all 1,554 votes. Her fellow Democrat trustees, Rebecca McGovern, David Kim and Effie Phillips-Staley, all sailed to victory.

Winners of village offices will be sworn in in early December..

 

–with reporting by Xavier Zahnle

Read or leave a comment on this story...

