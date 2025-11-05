Community News Democrats Sweep Local Elections Published 5 hours ago5h ago • Bookmarks: 11 Supporters cheer for Sleepy Hollow Mayor-Elect Marjorie Hsu November 5, 2025 By Barrett Seaman– Reflecting a larger trend regionally and nationally, Democrats in the rivertowns swept village and county elections Tuesday. In what once appeared to be a close race in Sleepy Hollow, former Planning Board chair Marjorie Hsu and her slate of TAG (Transparent Accountable Government) trustee candidates beat Unite Sleepy Hollow mayoral candidate Jim Husselbee and his trustee allies by three-to-one margins. In Irvington, Deputy Mayor Arlene Burgos won by a decisive 11% margin over Irvington First Party candidate Robert Grados. Burgos received 1,320 votes (55.5%) to Grados’s 1,057 votes (44.5%) in what was the highest voter turnout in an Irvington mayoral election in history. Her running mates, trustee candidates David Zwiebel and Larry Ogrodnek were unchallenged. The village’s attorney, Desmond Lyons, also won a seat on the New York State Supreme Court.Support our Sponsors Mayor-elect Arlene Burgos (top row, center) celebrates with supporters and running mates Elsewhere in the area, Democrats cruised unchallenged. Steve Edelstein in Ardsley, Tom Drake in Hastings-on-Hudson and Christy Knell in Dobbs Ferry succeeded retiring incumbent mayors. Their running mates for trustee positions were also unopposed. One incumbent mayor, Tarrytown’s Karen Brown garnered all 1,554 votes. Her fellow Democrat trustees, Rebecca McGovern, David Kim and Effie Phillips-Staley, all sailed to victory. Winners of village offices will be sworn in in early December.. –with reporting by Xavier Zahnle Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community News Democrats Sweep Local Elections November 5, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- Reflecting a larger trend regionally and nationally, Democrats in the rivertowns swept village and county elections Tuesday.... Read More Lifestyles Howl November 2, 2025 HOWL: A lunatic compendium By Krista Madsen I am a proud Radical Left Lunatic but also just your garden variety lunatic in... Read More Rivertowns SportsTop News Horsemen Hammer Pleasantville in Playoff Win November 2, 2025 By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow players were as excited as they could be after thumping visiting Pleasantville 33-6 on Saturday... Read More Irvington News Ruth Goldsmith’s Big Birthday Surprise November 1, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— Her actual birthday is not until December, but concern about weather suggested a semi-outdoor event would benefit... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Karen Brown’s Third Term Goal: Keep Tarrytown On Track October 31, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- When 2026 rolls around, there will be new mayors in five of the six rivertown villages covered... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News Horsemen Students Against Destructive Decisions October 30, 2025 This past week, the Horsemen Against Destructive Decisions (HADD) celebrated Red Ribbon Week—the nation’s longest-running drug-use prevention campaign. To kick... Read More Community News Help Us Counter The SNAP Cuts October 30, 2025 Dear Friends and Neighbors: Families of all backgrounds are on the precipice of losing access to their SNAP benefits amid... Read More Lifestyles Tarry October 29, 2025 TARRY: Linger here with me By Krista Madsen At my latest Show and Tell, my neighbor shared the most romantic piece of... Read More Hastings-on-HudsonTop News Proposed Cannabis Dispensary in Hastings Under Fire October 29, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A growing number of residents in Hastings-on-Hudson are fuming over a planned cannabis dispensary on Main St.---across... Read More Rivertowns Sports Horsemen Confident Heading Into Playoffs October 29, 2025 By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow football fans cannot wait to see what’s next after the Horsemen ended a playoff drought... Read More 11 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint