Democrats Nominate Slate That Will Extend Their Domination of Irvington Board

March 11, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Irvington Democrats held their nominating convention on Zoom March 9th, endorsing candidates for mayor and two trustee positions. With no opposition in sight, the election of Jonathan Siegel as mayor as well as Arlene Burgos and Mitchell Bard as trustees in November is a foregone conclusion. With two other Democrats, Larry Lonky and Larry Ogrodnek still midway through their current two-year terms, the trio of candidates will complete the party’s control of village politics.

Siegel, a lawyer and business executive by day, previously served first as a trustee and as mayor from 2009-2011, stepping down after a single term because of the demands of his corporate job. “On a practical level,” he told the convention, “I intend to continue the work done by the current board.” He mentioned specifically expanding environmental and affordable housing initiatives and promoting the commercial and cultural strength of the village. “My approach is to listen and learn and be transparent in my processes.”

Both Burgos, also an attorney, and Bard, a professor of journalism at Iona College, cited affordable housing expansion as a priority. Despite intentional efforts by the previous board under outgoing Mayor Brian C. Smith to attract affordable housing projects, a proposal by Wilder Balter, a seasoned affordable housing developer, to build a 65-unit project was scuttled, largely because of zoning complications and neighborhood opposition. Those same obstacles are likely to bedevil future efforts.

Praising the nominees were outgoing Irvington party chair David Imamura, who will be sworn in as a county legislator on March 19, and County Executive George Latimer, who joined the meeting briefly to offer to help the candidates in any way he can.