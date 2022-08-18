Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown

August 18, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The stage is set for the pivotal 16th Congressional District Democratic primary showdown on Aug. 23 that will likely determine who will be the representative in Washington D.C. the next two years.

Incumbent Jamaal Bowman, who has held the seat since 2021, is facing a spirited challenge from Westchester County legislators Vedat Gashi and Catherine Parker.

A fourth candidate, Mark Jaffe, a Dobbs Ferry High School graduate and President & CEO of the Greater NY Chamber of Commerce, suspended his campaign Aug. 8 and urged his supporters to back Gashi.

“Legislator Gashi has proven that he shares my values. Currently he is the best Congressional candidate to fight for affordable healthcare, protecting women’s rights, sensible gun control, sustainable environmental reforms, keeping our communities safe, equality for all, honesty in Government and critical infrastructure investments. I strongly endorse him,” Jaffe stated.

Gashi, who resides in Yorktown, has picked up several endorsements in recent weeks from some longtime influential Democrats, including former Congresswoman Nita Lowey and former Congressman Eliot Engel, who each served 32 years in Congress. Engel lost to Bowman two years ago in a Democratic primary.

“Vedat is young, smart, experienced, and hard working. He shares my values and priorities. If elected, he will be a worthy successor,” Lowey stated.

A two-term county legislator, Gashi previously worked as a lawyer with the United Nations to bring democracy and peace to Kosovo, where he and his family fled an oppressive regime. If elected, he would have to move into the 16th District.

Before being elected to Congress, Bowman worked for 20 years in education. He was born and raised in New York City and now lives in Yonkers.

Bowman also boasts a long list of endorsements from some Democratic heavy hitters, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“He is smart, hardworking, passionate and extremely effective,” Schumer stated.

Parker, who widely trails Bowman and Gashi in the campaign donation category, is a five-term legislator and chairperson of the Human Services, Human Rights & Equity Committee. She graduated from Fox Lane High School and has a degree in American Studies from Providence College in Rhode Island. Her small business, a travel and lifestyle shop called “Parker’s,” thrived in downtown Rye for 23 years before closing in 2018.

Her endorsements have come primarily from elected officials and residents in the communities she serves.

“You’re getting someone who works hard, you’re getting someone who is dedicated, you’re getting someone who really cares about the community and the country,” stated Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy.

As part of the latest redistricting con­fig­u­ra­tion, the 16th Con­gres­sional Dis­trict has been moved north­ward to in­clude Dobbs Ferry, Irv­ing­ton and parts of Tar­ry­town. The west­ern part of Tar­ry­town that runs along the Hud­son River re­mains in Dis­trict 17, while neigh­bor­hoods to the east are in CD-16.

Early voting in the race began on Aug. 13. The winner of the primary will square off against Republican Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, who just entered the race Monday. The district has not been represented by a Republican since 1949.

