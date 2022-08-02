Advertisement
Government & Politics

Democratic Congressional Candidates Make Cases in LOWV Forum

LOWV virtual forum held July 25.
August 2, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The four 16th Congressional District candidates jockeying for the Democratic line in an August 23 primary hoped to win over some voters during a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters last week.

Incumbent Jamaal Bowman, who has only held the seat for two years, is facing a fierce challenge from Westchester County legislators Vedat Gashi and Catherine Parker, while Mark Jaffe, a Dobbs Ferry High School graduate and President & CEO of the Greater NY Chamber of Commerce, is considered a longshot. Early voting for the primary begins on August 13.

As part of the latest redistricting con­fig­u­ra­tion, the 16th Con­gres­sional Dis­trict has been moved north­ward to in­clude Dobbs Ferry, Irv­ing­ton and parts of Tar­ry­town. The west­ern part of Tar­ry­town that runs along the Hud­son River re­mains in Dis­trict 17, while neigh­bor­hoods to the east are in CD-16.

Before being elected to Congress, Bowman worked for 20 years in education and learned “the importance of listening and really assessing what the needs are.”

He maintained the most important issue was climate change. “Climate change is not an issue that operates in isolation,” Bowman said. “Addressing climate change will improve our health and employment outcomes.”

Gashi, who resides in Yorktown, is a two-term legislator and chairman of the Appropriations Committee in Westchester. He previously worked as a lawyer with the United Nations to bring democracy and peace to Kosovo, where he and his family fled an oppressive regime.

“Our country is at a crucial juncture,” Gashi said. “We need a commonsense Democrat who will bring real results.”

He cited gun violence and crime as the issues mentioned most by residents he has come across.

“A lot of deaths come from self-inflicted gun violence,” Gashi said. “We don’t need less police. We need better police.”

Parker is a five-term legislator and chairperson of the Human Services, Human Rights & Equity Committee.  She graduated from Fox Lane High School and has a degree in American Studies from Providence College in Rhode Island. Her small business, a travel and lifestyle shop called “Parker’s,” thrived in downtown Rye for 23 years before closing in 2018.

“I have the experience of more than 14 years in elected office of getting things done,” Parker said. “As your congresswoman, I will represent you. Everyone in my district will feel my presence.”

She said issues such as gun violence, climate change, flood mitigation and protecting a woman’s right to choose were all important to address.

“It’s a good thing I’m a multi-tasker,” she said. “I really haven’t seen much action coming out of Washington.”

Jaffe said much of his life has been dedicated to public service, raising funds for local not-for-profits, and cutting wasteful government spending. After graduating college, he started a successful business employing more than 100 people. He also founded the Chamber Legal Center where he advocates daily for local businesses across our state and serves as legal counsel to the New York Rx Card.

“I’ve developed and promoted successful programs that are defining platforms of my Congressional campaign. Higher statewide minimum wage, effective job training programs, sensible gun control legislation, important funding for critical infrastructure, promoting affordable healthcare, equality for all, and responsible economic development have been the cornerstones of my career,” he said. “I’m an excellent candidate.”

 

The moderator asked all four candidates their views on such issues as Roe vs Wade being overturned, campaign finance reform, health care, gender pay gap and inflation.

 

“Health care should be a human right. Health care should not be a profitable industry,” Bowman said.

 

“The road map for peace in the Middle East has to go through Israel,” Gashi said. “We have to continue that relationship.”

 

“Overturning Roe vs Wade has taken women back 50 years,” Parker said. “We need to fire male politicians who decide what women should be doing with their bodies.”

 

“There’s too much money in politics. Running this campaign without money is a problem,” Jaffe said. “We need to revamp all election laws.”

 

The only Republican candidate running for the 16th Congressional District seat is John Ciampoli, an attorney, but the victor in the Democratic primary is considered the heavy favorite in November.

