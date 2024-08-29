Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh

August 29, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A 23-year-old graduate of Edgemont High School has stepped forward to mount a challenge against longtime Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner.

Cornel Fisher, the son of Jamaican immigrants who lost his father when he was eight years old, has set his sights on earning the Democratic nomination in a likely primary next June.

Knowing defeating Feiner, who has held his office for 33 years, could be herculean task, Fisher has already launched his campaign.

“Supervisor Feiner has been in office for 33 years—spanning decades that have seen immense social, economic, and technological change, yet Greenburgh has remained stagnant,” Fisher said. “We live in a democracy, and we, the people, deserve a choice.”

Fisher first got involved in public service at 16 as an intern at the Permanent Mission of Jamaica to the United Nations, where he learned about diplomacy and policy work. He moved to the Czech Republic to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations. During his four years of study, he engaged with prime ministers, ministers of defense and politicians across European countries, advocating for youth empowerment, women’s rights and educational exchange.

He later served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman at the PVBLIC Foundation. During his tenure, he started his own company, promoting community-based climate resilience in the fisheries sector with the government of Jamaica.

Fisher said he offers a fresh face and new ideas to Greenburgh.

“We need to restore confidence and trust in our elected officials,” Fisher said. “I believe that the American Dream is still very much alive. Diversity and inclusion are the bedrock of our nation, and we are at a pivotal moment to bring Greenburgh together. I am confident in my ability to unite our community, regardless of demographics, and focus on our common goals. We can’t just allow Paul to run unopposed.”

Feiner, 68, whose career in public service started at 12 in 1968 when he worked as a volunteer on the successful Congressional campaign of Ogden Reid, said he expects to run for reelection next year and again in 2026 for a two-year term.

“I welcome competition,” Feiner stated. “I have met Cornel a few times since he decided he is going to run against me, but really don’t know much about his past civic involvement or management employment experiences. We have accomplished a tremendous amount recently.”

Feiner said last year Fortune Magazine and Money cited Greenburgh as one of the best places to live in the northeast and United States. He also mentioned Greenburgh has started a Chamber of Commerce and the Town Board rezoned property that enabled Regeneron to construct a $1.8 billion expansion.

“This year I proposed and we implemented our first artists market which was very successful and a repair café in Greenburgh where volunteers help repair items for free,” Feiner said. “I pushed successfully, after years of lobbying Con Ed is testing underground wires on Birchwood Lane in Hartsdale. We received a grant to assist the town in the preparation of zoning updates for the FEMA to lift up homes on Babbitt Court, a street that always floods. There is so much more.”

Fisher cited the affordability of housing, utility rates, flooding issues and pedestrian safety as some of the top issues facing Greenburgh.

“I understand that progress often requires a courageous leader who is willing to confront daunting challenges and overcome adversity,” Fisher said.