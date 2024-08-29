Support our Sponsors
  • Sleepy Hollow Block Party 2024
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst Fall 2024
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
Government & Politics
Greenburgh News

Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh

• Bookmarks: 7

August 29, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A 23-year-old graduate of Edgemont High School has stepped forward to mount a challenge against longtime Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner.

Cornel Fisher, the son of Jamaican immigrants who lost his father when he was eight years old, has set his sights on earning the Democratic nomination in a likely primary next June.

Support our Sponsors
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York

Knowing defeating Feiner, who has held his office for 33 years, could be herculean task, Fisher has already launched his campaign.

“Supervisor Feiner has been in office for 33 years—spanning decades that have seen immense social, economic, and technological change, yet Greenburgh has remained stagnant,” Fisher said. “We live in a democracy, and we, the people, deserve a choice.”

Fisher first got involved in public service at 16 as an intern at the Permanent Mission of Jamaica to the United Nations, where he learned about diplomacy and policy work. He moved to the Czech Republic to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations. During his four years of study, he engaged with prime ministers, ministers of defense and politicians across European countries, advocating for youth empowerment, women’s rights and educational exchange.

He later served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman at the PVBLIC Foundation. During his tenure, he started his own company, promoting community-based climate resilience in the fisheries sector with the government of Jamaica.

Fisher said he offers a fresh face and new ideas to Greenburgh.

“We need to restore confidence and trust in our elected officials,” Fisher said. “I believe that the American Dream is still very much alive. Diversity and inclusion are the bedrock of our nation, and we are at a pivotal moment to bring Greenburgh together. I am confident in my ability to unite our community, regardless of demographics, and focus on our common goals. We can’t just allow Paul to run unopposed.”

Feiner, 68, whose career in public service started at 12 in 1968 when he worked as a volunteer on the successful Congressional campaign of Ogden Reid, said he expects to run for reelection next year and again in 2026 for a two-year term.

“I welcome competition,” Feiner stated. “I have met Cornel a few times since he decided he is going to run against me, but really don’t know much about his past civic involvement or management employment experiences. We have accomplished a tremendous amount recently.”

Feiner said last year Fortune Magazine and Money cited Greenburgh as one of the best places to live in the northeast and United States. He also mentioned Greenburgh has started a Chamber of Commerce and the Town Board rezoned property that enabled Regeneron to construct a $1.8 billion expansion.

“This year I proposed and we implemented our first artists market which was very successful and a repair café in Greenburgh where volunteers help repair items for free,” Feiner said. “I pushed successfully, after years of lobbying Con Ed is testing underground wires on Birchwood Lane in Hartsdale. We received a grant to assist the town in the preparation of zoning updates for the FEMA to lift up homes on Babbitt Court, a street that always floods. There is so much more.”

Fisher cited the affordability of housing, utility rates, flooding issues and pedestrian safety as some of the top issues facing Greenburgh.

“I understand that progress often requires a courageous leader who is willing to confront daunting challenges and overcome adversity,” Fisher said.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Temple Beth Abraham
  • Piccola Trattoria in Dobbs Ferry - make a reservation
  • Andrea Martone - real estate agent listings ad
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh

Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh

August 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 23-year-old graduate of Edgemont High School has stepped forward to mount a challenge against longtime Greenburgh...
Read More
Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber

Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber

August 29, 2024
County Executive and Congressional candidate George Latimer got a tour this week of Phelps Hospital’s hyperbaric chamber, the largest of...
Read More
Mondaire Vs. Mike: Who’s The Radical In This Race?

Mondaire Vs. Mike: Who’s The Radical In This Race?

August 29, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Ask Mondaire Jones and he'll tell you that Mike Lawler is a MAGA Republican who “never stood...
Read More
Greenburgh Schools Kick-Off $20M Construction of Energy Efficiency Projects

Greenburgh Schools Kick-Off $20M Construction of Energy Efficiency Projects

August 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh Central School District and RWE, a leading renewable energy company, held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at Woodlands High...
Read More
Stewart-Cousins Presents Tarrytown Schools with $350K for Outdoor Classrooms

Stewart-Cousins Presents Tarrytown Schools with $350K for Outdoor Classrooms

August 27, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins presented a $350,000 check to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns...
Read More
Trustees Throw Cold Water on Waterfront Inn Proposal

Trustees Throw Cold Water on Waterfront Inn Proposal

August 26, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees is not receptive to a proposal to build an inn near the...
Read More
Bridge Contractors Sued by State for Subpar Cables

Bridge Contractors Sued by State for Subpar Cables

August 24, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority and the contractors who built the Mario Cuomo Bridge are at...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Olympic Women’s Soccer Gold Medalist Sam Coffey

Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Olympic Women’s Soccer Gold Medalist Sam Coffey

August 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Thursday, August 22, will forever be Sam Coffey Day in the Village of Sleepy Hollow. And that’s...
Read More
Irvington Schools Appoint New Director Of Technology And Innovation

Irvington Schools Appoint New Director Of Technology And Innovation

August 22, 2024
Following an extensive search process, the Irvington Schools and Irvington Board of Education are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr....
Read More
New Beginnings Abruptly Closes After Three Decades

New Beginnings Abruptly Closes After Three Decades

August 21, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--          New Beginnings Nursery School (NBNS), a faith-based school long affiliated with the Reformed...
Read More
7 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
67 views
bookmark icon