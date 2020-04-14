Democratic Assembly Candidate’s Petition Ruled Invalid

By Rick Pezzullo

The petition of an Irvington resident seeking to force a Democratic primary for District 92 in the New York State Assembly was ruled invalid Monday by the Westchester County Board of Elections.

In an April 13 letter, Board of Elections commissioners Douglas Colety and Reginald LaFayette stated that Jennifer Williams did not properly indicate the position being sought in her bid to appear on the Democratic Party primary ballot on June 23.

District 92 in the State Assembly has been represented for the last 10 years by Democrat Tom Abinanti of Mt. Pleasant.

Williams, who recently stated that she was planning to run for the Assembly to better represent small business interests and bring “energy and openness” to Albany, told The Hudson Independent she was going to challenge the ruling of the Board of Elections.