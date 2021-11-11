Democracy Depends on Us

November 11, 2021

Dear editor,

My name is Diane Torstrup and I reside in Tarrytown. I am a conscientious voter and have never missed an election. Unfortunately, that is not always the case. Many of my friends and colleagues find voting difficult because lines are long and they do not have the opportunity to get to the polls. I urge senators Schumer and Gillibrand to vote to eliminate the filibuster. The Freedom to Vote Act is absolutely necessary for our democracy to survive. The Act guarantees that voting options are equally accessible to all citizens throughout the state.

Voting is our most fundamental and valued action. The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards. Please do not let extremist senators throwaway our democracy.

Sincerely,

Diane Torstrup

