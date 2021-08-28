Demand That Our Teachers Be Vaccinated

August 28, 2021

To the Editor:

As a grandmother of eight and a retired teacher and a member of a branch of the teacher’s union I am outraged by the fact that none of the Rivertowns school districts are mandating that teachers, staff and eligible students must be fully vaccinated—and that the teachers unions are resisting vaccine mandates.

Vaccinated parents who made sure that your eligible children were vaccinated, why are you sitting on your hands???? Having tried to keep your children and yourselves and your community as safe as possible during the pandemic, why are you allowing your children to spend their days in classrooms with possibly unvaccinated teachers and classmates????

Members of school boards who are vaccinated and whose eligible children are vaccinated—aren’t you angry enough to face down the unions on this issue???? Vaccinated teachers who vaccinated your own children, why aren’t you furious with your union’s leaders???? And with your unvaccinated colleagues, who are going to be sitting right next to you in the lunchroom????

Today the New York Times reported on a school in Marin County—which, like Westchester, is an affluent suburb of a big city—in which an unvaccinated teacher, who had symptoms but went to work anyway, took off her mask to read a story to her elementary school class, and managed to spread COVID to half the students in the room (most of them in the first rows) who then spread the disease to their parents and siblings, some of whom were fully vaccinated. https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/28/health/coronavirus-schools-children.html

Wake up! If you don’t, what happened in Marin County will happen here soon enough.

Ruth Cowan

Irvington, NY

