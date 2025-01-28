Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Environmental News
Tarrytown News

Delay Requested (and Granted) on Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown

• Bookmarks: 11

Tarrytown Fire Chief Raymond Tuohy at Planning Board meeting in November.
January 27, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

It is not often that an applicant seeking approval on a project will ask a municipal board not to take a vote, especially when it appears that vote will be an affirmative one.

Well, that’s exactly what took place Monday night at the Tarrytown Planning Board meeting with the application for a proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at 120 White Plains Road.

Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025

With only three board members in attendance, Douglas Warden of Snyder and Snyder, representing Catalyze Tarrytown White Plains Road Microgrid, LLC, requested any decision on closing the public hearing, issuing a negative declaration and referring the application to the Board of Trustees be put on hold for a future meeting.

“We want the full board to weigh-in so it represents the full will of the board,” Warden said.

Although acting Chairman David Aukland told Warden “we have no reason to defer any further,” and three members were enough to render a decision, the board granted Warden his wish.

The Planning Board has been reviewing the application for several months and did a site visit with local fire officials in late November.

During a public hearing in November, Planner Stanley Friedlander expressed concerns about homeowners near the project’s site in case of “a catastrophic event.”

Tarrytown Fire Chief Raymond Tuohy stressed during that same meeting the Fire Department was opposed to the project.

“We are not in favor of this particular system in this particular location at this time,” he said. “I’m not comfortable with it.”

Nick Petrakis, Director of Engineering with Energy Safety Response Group (ESRG), said the applicant exceeded the fire code safety requirements.

“The applicant has followed the New York State laws and has gone above and beyond,” he said.

The Planning Board is scheduled to meet next on February 13.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - real estate for Hudson River villages
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Delay Requested (and Granted) on Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown

Delay Requested (and Granted) on Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown

January 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- It is not often that an applicant seeking approval on a project will ask a municipal board...
Read More
Sculti to Challenge Jenkins for County Executive in Special Election

Sculti to Challenge Jenkins for County Executive in Special Election

January 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins is not getting a free ride in next month’s special election after...
Read More
The Irvington Theater To Raise Funds For L.A. Wildfire Victims

The Irvington Theater To Raise Funds For L.A. Wildfire Victims

January 27, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- When the new Irvington Theater Commission (which I co-chair with Jessica Arinella) got together after the theater’s...
Read More
Irvington’s Raimondo Achieves Goal of Scoring 1,000 Points

Irvington’s Raimondo Achieves Goal of Scoring 1,000 Points

January 26, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Irvington point guard Alyson Raimondo set a goal early in her high school career that few would...
Read More
Greenburgh January 31st School Tax Deadline: Don’t Miss It

Greenburgh January 31st School Tax Deadline: Don’t Miss It

January 26, 2025
By PAUL FEINER, Greenburgh Town Supervisor-- On February 1st some Greenburgh and Westchester residents will be furious because they forgot...
Read More
Breathe in, Breathe out

Breathe in, Breathe out

January 25, 2025
BREATHE IN, BREATHE OUT: Or vice versa, all things being equal By Krista Madsen BLACK AND WHITE One idea here often leads...
Read More
Principal Named New Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Tarrytown

Principal Named New Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Tarrytown

January 24, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A current principal in Tarrytown is being promoted to an administrative role in the district next school...
Read More
Hackley Student a Finalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search

Hackley Student a Finalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search

January 24, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A senior at the Hackley School in Tarrytown was named a finalist in the prestigious Regeneron Science...
Read More
Officials in Hastings District for At-Risk Students Arraigned on Public Corruption Charges

Officials in Hastings District for At-Risk Students Arraigned on Public Corruption Charges

January 22, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two former officials at a Hastings-on-Hudson school district that serves at-risk students were arraigned Wednesday on an...
Read More
Hastings Futurist Shares Grassroots Ways to Combat Climate Change

Hastings Futurist Shares Grassroots Ways to Combat Climate Change

January 20, 2025
By Susan Treiman--- The best way to address climate change is to affiliate with, rather than isolate, from other people....
Read More
11 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
280 views
bookmark icon