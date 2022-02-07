Obituaries

Deirdre A. Billharz

February 6, 2022

Deirdre A. Billharz, of Sleepy Hollow, died February 1, 2022, after a long illness. She was 61. Born in Sleepy Hollow on September 23, 1960, she was the daughter of Anthony and Kathryn Dougherty Witkowski. She was a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School and went on to attend Westchester Community College.

Deirdre married Roger C. Billharz in 1989 in Transfiguration Church. They settled in Sleepy Hollow where they raised their family.

Deirdre had been the Office Manager for Schott North America for many years until her retirement.

Surviving are Roger, her loving husband of 32 years and her beloved daughters Claire and Kelly.  Also surviving are her brothers Mark and Michael (Martha) Witkowski.

