May 27, 2025
Irvington School District recognized As One Of The Best Communities For Music Education
May 27, 2025
Irvington Union Free School District has been named a 2025 Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM (National Association...Read More
Tarrytown Board Considers “Good Cause” Eviction Law
May 27, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- The Good Cause Eviction law is part of the New York State legislative package passed in April...Read More
Define Intelligence
May 27, 2025
DEFINE INTELLIGENCE: AI is my dumb BF By Krista Madsen Sometimes, in my midlife dating, I may be guilty of getting...Read More
Memorial Day 2025 Marked in Local Villages
May 26, 2025
Encouraged by blue skies and tolerable temperatures, hundreds turned out at each of the various rivertown Memorial Day ceremonies. Most...Read More
Rentable E-Bikes Now Available In Sleepy Hollow And Tarrytown
May 23, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Most commuters from the rivertowns to New York City are familiar with Citi Bike, the municipal bike...Read More
Three Arrested by ICE Agents in Sleepy Hollow
May 23, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested three individuals in Sleepy Hollow early Thursday morning....Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named
May 23, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow High School has named Abby Bartolacci as the valedictorian and Ayaka Utsuami as the salutatorian...Read More
Irvington Union Free School District appoints Scott Wynne As Assistant Superintendent For Curriculum, Instruction And Assessment
May 22, 2025
The Irvington Union Free School District and the board of education are pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Wynne...Read More
IVAC Gets A Pair Of Brand New Ambulances
May 22, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The Irvington Volunteer Ambulance Corps (IVAC) has a set of brand new wheels with which to rush...Read More
Regeneron Enters into Agreement to Acquire Consumer Genetics Business
May 22, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced it has been named the successful bidder in the bankruptcy auction for...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.