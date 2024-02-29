Deer Drive to Take Place in Hastings’ Hillside Woods

February 29, 2024

Hastings-on-Hudson – As part of the Hillside Woods Restoration Project, volunteers will help drive deer out of a 30-acre exclosure in Hillside Woods on March 16th (rain date: March 17th). The Conservation Commission is hoping to recruit at least 100 volunteers to help with the deer drive.

Volunteers will be asked to walk slowly and quietly from one end of the fenced-in area of Hillside Woods to the other, gently guiding the deer to the exit of the protected area. After the deer drive, the exit will be closed to protect the area from further deer damage.

The deer exclosure in Hillside Woods is designed to protect 30 acres of the woods from deer, while “S” gates” allow people and small animals to enter and exit the protected area.

Because the protected area is only about 10% of the total forested area in Hillside Woods, the deer won’t be expected to leave Hillside Woods entirely, according to Haven Colgate of the Hastings-on-Hudson Conservation Commission.

For the full story, go to the Rivertowns Current at:

https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/deer-drive-to-take-place-in-hillside