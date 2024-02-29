Community News Deer Drive to Take Place in Hastings’ Hillside Woods Published 14 seconds ago14s ago Deer map for Hillside Park in Hastings February 29, 2024 Hastings-on-Hudson – As part of the Hillside Woods Restoration Project, volunteers will help drive deer out of a 30-acre exclosure in Hillside Woods on March 16th (rain date: March 17th). The Conservation Commission is hoping to recruit at least 100 volunteers to help with the deer drive. Volunteers will be asked to walk slowly and quietly from one end of the fenced-in area of Hillside Woods to the other, gently guiding the deer to the exit of the protected area. After the deer drive, the exit will be closed to protect the area from further deer damage. The deer exclosure in Hillside Woods is designed to protect 30 acres of the woods from deer, while “S” gates” allow people and small animals to enter and exit the protected area. Because the protected area is only about 10% of the total forested area in Hillside Woods, the deer won’t be expected to leave Hillside Woods entirely, according to Haven Colgate of the Hastings-on-Hudson Conservation Commission. For the full story, go to the Rivertowns Current at: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/deer-drive-to-take-place-in-hillside Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Community News Deer Drive to Take Place in Hastings’ Hillside Woods February 29, 2024 Hastings-on-Hudson – As part of the Hillside Woods Restoration Project, volunteers will help drive deer out of a 30-acre exclosure... Read More Environmental NewsIrvington News Land Trust Solicits Grant Applications February 28, 2024 The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is soliciting applications for up to three financial grants available to residents, including students,... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh NewsTop News Shimsky Lobbies for More State Funding for Roadways February 28, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky was part of a coalition of construction trade unions and state lawmakers that... Read More Community News Irvington Democrats Nominate Two Newcomers February 28, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Well over 200 residents of Irvington, 175 of them registered Democrats, braved a rainy night to show... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Brown Lends Support to Call for Increased State Aid for Municipalities February 26, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown was among several city and village leaders who gathered in White Plains Friday... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Insect-Inside February 26, 2024 INSECT-INSIDE: Bugs in the bedroom By Krista Madsen– As often happens now at this on-the-precipice-of-too-late stage of our climate crisis, there is... Read More Arts & Entertainment Warren Haynes’ Soul Shines for Phil Lesh’s 84th Birthday at The Cap February 25, 2024 By W.B. King-- Known in many circles as the hardest working man in the jam band scene, former Allman Brothers... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsRivertowns Sports Dobbs Ferry Loses Heartbreaker in Class B Semifinals February 25, 2024 By Tom Pedulla--- The Dobbs Ferry boys’ basketball team had come so far, going from five wins two years ago... Read More Community NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Apartment Plan Near Tarrytown Train Station to Include More Affordable Units February 22, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The developer of a multi-family rental project proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown has agreed... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Trustee Race Gets Crowded February 21, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— There are three open seats up for grabs in the March 19th election for the Sleepy Hollow... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint