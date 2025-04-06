Support our Sponsors
DeCicco & Sons Opens New Location in Sleepy Hollow

DeCicco & Sons recently opened a new store at Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)
April 5, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Residents in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown now have a second supermarket in the area to do their food shopping.

On March 28, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for DeCicco & Sons in the Edge-on-Hudson complex in Sleepy Hollow.

It is DeCicco & Sons’ 11th location and its largest facility in Westchester County at approximately 50,000 square feet.

The first floor of the supermarket encompasses 30,000 square feet, while the second-floor features 7,000 square feet with a spacious bar and patio, along with 5,000 square feet that’s available for community events, gatherings and celebrations. There is also a 4,000-square-foot outdoor area.

One of the standout features of the Sleepy Hollow store, which will provide several hundred new jobs, is its Enhanced Deli Experience, which is designed to bring greater speed and convenience to the already highly regarded deli department. Customers will also find DeCicco & Sons’ signature meat, cheese, seafood, produce, bakery, beer and in-house catering services.

Construction of the supermarket at 1 Legend Drive began in 2023. The family-owned business, which was founded in 2006, is planning two more locations in Scarsdale and Greenwich, CT.

