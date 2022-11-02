Irvington NewsSchool NewsTop News Debate Continues Over Irvington Football Team 9/11 Flag Tribute Published 37 mins ago37 mins ago • Bookmarks: 1 Irvington Superintendent of Schools Kristopher Harrison has come under scrutiny for his statements on the football team's Sept. 10 field tribute. November 1, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo— It’s been more than seven weeks since the Irvington High School varsity football team ran onto the field waving the American flag and another flag known for promoting the “Blue Lives Matter” pro-police movement as a tribute to September 11, 2001 first responders that was not well-received by some in the community. During a Board of Education meeting last week, it was clear emotions were still running high over the incident as parents dominated the public comment periods decrying or supporting the actions of Bulldogs players on Sept. 10.Advertisement Passionate speakers also either backed or criticized Superintendent of Schools Kristopher Harrison, who on Oct. 25 double-downed on a statement he made Oct. 12 to the school community that took the football players and coaches to task. “We know how powerful symbols can be. To some in our community, the Thin Blue Line flag is a representation of the sacrifice made by police—as first responders—and their families. At the same time, some in our community believe the Thin Blue Line flag is intimidating and threatening, as it has been used by hate groups in recent years,” Harrison stated. “To be clear, the use of a Blue Lives Matter symbol, whatever the intent, carries the implication of district endorsement for a particular political message, and this is inappropriate.” Harrison maintained there was “nothing improper” about the players wearing American flag stickers on their helmets and stressed the district was supportive of first responders, contrary to what some residents have conveyed on social media. “Our school district enjoys a historically strong relationship with our local and regional law enforcement, fire service, rescue squad, and other first responders,” Harrison stated. “We are tremendously supportive of their efforts to preserve public safety and their willingness to respond with courage in times of crisis.” Michael Hempstead, a 15-year village resident and NYPD officer for 20 years who assisted at Ground Zero after terrorists hijacked airplanes and crashed into the World Trade Center in a suicide mission, said he appreciated the show of support from the football team. “Flags and symbols can have different meaning for different people,” he said. “As a police officer I know what it stands for. The flag has been hijacked. How about you come up with a list of what is political and what is not?” Natalie Schreter said she respected police officers and first responders but stressed it was important for people to realize some individuals were offended by the blue flag and what is stands for. “At the root of this is people are feeling hurt and pain,” she said. “Had just an American flag been waived at the game we would not be having this conversation.” Others spoke about the fear mongering going on in Irvington where trucks with the blue flag were zipping through neighborhoods with menacing messages aimed at bullying some residents. One resident said a truck was carrying a large billboard directly threatening Harrison. “I invite Irvington to dismiss hate,” said Turnell Sims, a Black man and teacher for a quarter of a century. “It does put fear in people’s heart. It only eats you up.” Read or leave a comment on this story... 