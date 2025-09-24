Community News Dear Village Of Irvington Voters Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 6 September 24, 2025 Local elections matter! As former Irvington elected officials, active volunteers, and long-term residents, we proudly support Bob Grados for Mayor. The question we answer on Tuesday, November 4: who is the best person for the job? We are wholly confident Bob is that person. New York villages enact/enforce local (e.g., zoning) laws, adopt/maintain village budgets, manage village properties/infrastructure, provide public services (e.g., water/sanitation), and establish/operate recreational facilities. In all areas, Bob offers extensive professional and personal expertise to make immediate, positive contributions. His most important accomplishments/experience include:Support our Sponsors An outstanding 30+ year career as law firm founder, transactional attorney, investor and entrepreneur. Six years as Irvington School Board president/trustee, when he successfully led the effort to pass a sensible school district infrastructure bond after previous proposals failed. Bob has proven ability to handle the complexity of productively engaging with residents to determine where our fire house, police station, DPW facilities and administrative offices will be, while minimizing taxpayer costs. Zoning Board of Appeals alternate, to gain knowledge about how to improve the building/construction approval process. Co-chair of the Fundraising and Community Events (FACE) Committee/producer of successful Rocktoberfest events. Bob says he has always loved how beautifully Irvington reflects the most important ideals of our community – genuine support for neighbors, respect for all differences, and unshakable belief in the values of a strong democracy. He believes these ideals stand above partisan politics and ideology, that local issues should always be approached by asking, “What is best for our community?” We wholeheartedly agree, and offer our enthusiastic endorsement and votes for Bob Grados as Mayor. Join us. Sincerely, Tanya Hunt, Former President/Trustee, Irvington Board of Education Larry Lonky, Former Deputy Mayor/Trustee, Village of Irvington Janice Silverberg, Former Trustee, Village of Irvington; Former Trustee, Irvington Board of Education Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Irvington News The Bulldogs Are On Sale September 24, 2025 Dear Irvington Community, The wait is over — the Bulldog Gallery 2025 Auction is here! Thanks to your support, this... Read More Community News Dear Village Of Irvington Voters September 24, 2025 Local elections matter! As former Irvington elected officials, active volunteers, and long-term residents, we proudly support Bob Grados for Mayor.... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTop News ‘Completely Reimagined’ Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Returns September 23, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- One of Halloween’s most anticipated local tourist destinations is back for another season of spooktacular fun. The... Read More Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsIrvington News The Curious Case Of The Purloined Lawn Signs September 22, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- Glancing out the window of her house on Irvington's Meadowbrook Lane, Terri Altamura noticed a man taking... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Loses First Game with Second Half Collapse September 21, 2025 By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow coach Anthony Giuliano spoke throughout the preseason about the need to go punch for punch... Read More Lifestyles Horsemanning September 20, 2025 HORSEMANNING: And other nouns that become verbs By Krista Madsen Well, it’s Halloween in the Hollow, which you can more efficiently call... Read More Community News Irvington’s Cifone’s, An Italian Version Of Cheers September 19, 2025 By Shana Liebman-- The restaurant at the top of Irvington—formerly the River City Grille, followed by the Club Car Grille—just... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Yacht Lobsters Drop Anchor At The Irvington Theater September 19, 2025 By W.B. King-- When Rupert Holmes released “Escape” in 1979, he not only achieved a number one hit with the... Read More Irvington News Irvington High School Students To Perform In Area All-State Music Ensembles September 18, 2025 A group of talented Irvington High School students has been invited to perform with the Westchester County School Music Association’s... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Tarrytown Adopts Good Cause Eviction Law September 17, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees received a thunderous standing ovation Monday from a packed Village Hall after... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint