Dear Village Of Irvington Voters

September 24, 2025

Local elections matter!

As former Irvington elected officials, active volunteers, and long-term residents, we proudly support Bob Grados for Mayor. The question we answer on Tuesday, November 4: who is the best person for the job? We are wholly confident Bob is that person.

New York villages enact/enforce local (e.g., zoning) laws, adopt/maintain village budgets, manage village properties/infrastructure, provide public services (e.g., water/sanitation), and establish/operate recreational facilities. In all areas, Bob offers extensive professional and personal expertise to make immediate, positive contributions. His most important accomplishments/experience include:

An outstanding 30+ year career as law firm founder, transactional attorney, investor and entrepreneur.

Six years as Irvington School Board president/trustee, when he successfully led the effort to pass a sensible school district infrastructure bond after previous proposals failed. Bob has proven ability to handle the complexity of productively engaging with residents to determine where our fire house, police station, DPW facilities and administrative offices will be, while minimizing taxpayer costs.

Zoning Board of Appeals alternate, to gain knowledge about how to improve the building/construction approval process.

Co-chair of the Fundraising and Community Events (FACE) Committee/producer of successful Rocktoberfest events.

Bob says he has always loved how beautifully Irvington reflects the most important ideals of our community – genuine support for neighbors, respect for all differences, and unshakable belief in the values of a strong democracy. He believes these ideals stand above partisan politics and ideology, that local issues should always be approached by asking, “What is best for our community?”

We wholeheartedly agree, and offer our enthusiastic endorsement and votes for Bob Grados as Mayor. Join us.

Sincerely,

Tanya Hunt, Former President/Trustee, Irvington Board of Education

Larry Lonky, Former Deputy Mayor/Trustee, Village of Irvington

Janice Silverberg, Former Trustee, Village of Irvington; Former Trustee, Irvington Board of Education