Deadline for Applications to Eileen Fisher Summer Institutes is Sunday, May 19th, at Midnight

The Eileen Fisher Leadership Institute (EFLI), a summer program for girls in grades 9 through 11, is accepting applications over the weekend. “EFLI has been running successful youth programs ever since it was founded 10 years ago,“ saysElla Mosco, the Institute’s Community Engagement and Program Coordinator. “Our programs provide participants with the opportunity to discover their own leadership style while meeting leaders at the forefront of social change, engaging in hands-on skill-building workshops and developing their most authentic voice. Participants can expect to leave with an increased sense of self, greater confidence and leadership skills to accomplish big feats within their community.“

To apply, visit http://www.efli-life.org/2019-programs-1. For further information, visit their web site at: http://www.efli-life.org/.