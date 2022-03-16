By Shana Liebman-- In July 2021, smack in the middle of the pandemic, Hudson Prime Steakhouse opened in Irvington. Despite...Read More
March 15, 2022
David J. Esteban, a lifelong resident of Sleepy Hollow passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2022. He was 61 years old.
Born in North Tarrytown on July 16, 1960, he was the son of Fermin M. and Jean (Danko) Esteban. David attended Tarrytown Schools and graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School in 1978. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in active duty and the reserves from 1978 to 1984.
David is survived by his sister Lorraine (Walter) Quagliano, his niece Andrea Zatzkin and his nephew Robert Quagliano.
Tarrytown Music Hall to Host “A Show of Caring – A Concert to Benefit Ukraine” on March 27, 2022
March 14, 2022
Tarrytown Music Hall will host an evening of song and solidarity to benefit the citizens of Ukraine who are fighting...Read More
Six Irvington High Seniors Advance as National Merit Scholarship Finalists
March 14, 2022
Irvington High School seniors Chloe Banino, Eadin Block, Joshua Chang, Aliya Huprikar, Katherine LeBuhn and Samantha Levin have been named...Read More
Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Students Know Kids Club Has Their Back
March 14, 2022
Did you know that 57% of the children enrolled in Tarrytown’s public schools are eligible for free or reduced-lunch benefits?...Read More
A Guide for Non-Profits in a Smart Tech World
March 14, 2022
Called "A pragmatic framework for nonprofit digital transformation that embraces the human-centered nature of your organization, The Smart Non-Profit: Staying Human-Centered...Read More
Financial Incentives Approved for Regeneron’s $1.39B Expansion in Tarrytown
March 9, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently granted preliminary approval of financial incentives for Phase 2...Read More
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS FIND SAFETY AND SUPPORT AT HOPE’S DOOR
March 7, 2022
Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations that aim to benefit various segments of the population. They feed the...Read More
Westchester Holds COVID Commemoration Ceremony
March 3, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County held a ceremony Thursday in the lobby of the Michaelian Office Building in White Plains...Read More
An Ash Wednesday Interfaith Vigil for Ukraine
March 3, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The brutal war in Ukraine crossed moral paths with the Christian ritual of Ash Wednesday this week,...Read More
Irvington Dems Nominate Two for Board of Trustees
March 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Two Larrys will be on the Democratic line of the November 8th ballot in Irvington—one a veteran,...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.