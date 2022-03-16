March 15, 2022

David J. Esteban, a lifelong resident of Sleepy Hollow passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2022. He was 61 years old.

Born in North Tarrytown on July 16, 1960, he was the son of Fermin M. and Jean (Danko) Esteban. David attended Tarrytown Schools and graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School in 1978. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in active duty and the reserves from 1978 to 1984.

David is survived by his sister Lorraine (Walter) Quagliano, his niece Andrea Zatzkin and his nephew Robert Quagliano.

