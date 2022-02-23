David Decker

February 23, 2022

David M. Decker of Bedford Hills and formerly of Pleasantville and Tarrytown died February 19, 2022, at the age of 75. David was born in Mount Kisco on June 24, 1946, and was the son of Robert and Eva Mae (Farr) Decker. Raised in Tarrytown, he attended Tarrytown Schools and graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School.

He married Marlene Murray and together they raised their daughters in Pleasantville.

Most recently, David had been a bus driver for Chappaqua Transportation until he retired.

David will be remembered as a loving husband and father. He is survived by his daughter Christine Decker and his grandchildren Jianna Bueti and Nicholas J. Santana. He is also survived by his sister Bobbie Sue Kane and his nephew Danny Kane. David’s wife Marlene and his daughter Jennifer Santana predeceased him.