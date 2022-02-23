Obituaries

David Decker

• Bookmarks: 2

February 23, 2022

David M. Decker of Bedford Hills and formerly of Pleasantville and Tarrytown died February 19, 2022, at the age of 75. David was born in Mount Kisco on June 24, 1946, and was the son of Robert and Eva Mae (Farr) Decker. Raised in Tarrytown, he attended Tarrytown Schools and graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School.

He married Marlene Murray and together they raised their daughters in Pleasantville.

Most recently, David had been a bus driver for Chappaqua Transportation until he retired.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

David will be remembered as a loving husband and father. He is survived by his daughter Christine Decker and his grandchildren Jianna Bueti and Nicholas J. Santana. He is also survived by his sister Bobbie Sue Kane and his nephew Danny Kane. David’s wife Marlene and his daughter Jennifer Santana predeceased him.

Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
A Sharp Decline in the COVID Fear Index

A Sharp Decline in the COVID Fear Index

February 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A little over a month ago in this space, we reported what appeared then to be a...
Read More
The Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown

The Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown

February 21, 2022
Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations whose aims are to benefit various segments of the population. They feed...
Read More
Con Ed’s January Bill Shocks Residents

Con Ed’s January Bill Shocks Residents

February 20, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Usually when Con Ed and other utilities get called on the carpet, it’s after a sudden storm...
Read More
Irvington’s Young Police Chief Marks His First Year on the Job

Irvington’s Young Police Chief Marks His First Year on the Job

February 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- It isn’t often that a local police chief starts his job with as detailed a set of...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Wrestling Team Wins Third Straight League Championship

Sleepy Hollow Wrestling Team Wins Third Straight League Championship

February 19, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Kevin Toribio, who captained the Sleepy Hollow wrestling team with fellow seniors Zach Burnett and Nick DelMonaco,...
Read More
ConEd Bills – Share Your Story

ConEd Bills – Share Your Story

February 18, 2022
Lots of rivertown residents have seen big increases in their  January Con Ed bills. (See: https://thehudsonindependent.com/con-eds-january-bill-shocks-residents/) How about you? Readers...
Read More
Three Tarrytown Police Officers Promoted to Sergeant

Three Tarrytown Police Officers Promoted to Sergeant

February 17, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three members of the Tarrytown Police Department were recently promoted to the position of sergeant. The village...
Read More
Greenburgh Town Board Confronts Antisemitism

Greenburgh Town Board Confronts Antisemitism

February 16, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- In response to rising acts of antisemitism, the Greenburgh Town Board has moved to take actions against...
Read More
Tarrytown/Irvington Police Alert

Tarrytown/Irvington Police Alert

February 16, 2022
February 23, 2022 This story has been updated:   February 16, 2022 An alert produced by the Tarrytown Police Department:...
Read More
Join a Black History Month Tour of Westchester County

Join a Black History Month Tour of Westchester County

February 16, 2022
Throughout Black History Month on Facebook, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Senator Shelley Mayer are exploring nine...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
4 views
bookmark icon