Date and Time Set for TZ Detonation

By Barrett Seaman

On Friday, TZ Constructors, the builders of the new Mario Cuomo Bridge and simultaneous dismantlers of the old Tappan Zee Bridge, alerted local officials that they plan to set off an explosion next Saturday, January 12 to unhinge a particularly difficult section of the remaining east side trestle.

They even provided a voicemail text that the surrounding villages can send out to residents that will say, “Please be advised, tomorrow morning, Saturday, January 12, a section of the old Tappan Zee Bridge will be removed using explosives. Depending on your location, you may hear what sounds like a single set of fireworks around 9:30 a.m. Pet owners are advised to keep their animals indoors.

After 9:00 a.m., Thruway traffic leading to the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will be stopped in both directions and held for approximately 45 minutes. Residents should plan accordingly, as severe delays are expected.”

Tarrytown plans to send the message out using the Reverse 911 alert system at least twice before the planned detonation, which will occur sometime after 9:00 a.m. on the 12th.Vehicle traffic from both ends of the Mario Cuomo Bridge will be stopped for approximately 45 minutes and the main Hudson River navigation channel will be closed to boat traffic, starting shortly after 7:00 a.m..

Since last September, engineers have known that the one section of the remaining bridge closest to the Westchester shore has been unstable but in an area that is hard to reach and potentially dangerous for workers. The detonation is intended to bring down the vertical support beams, allowing the remaining parts of the span to be lowered down to barges beneath. Homes near the river in the Tappan Landing and Van Wart Avenue communities straddling the bridge are outside the danger area.