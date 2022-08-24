Advertisement
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
  • Abbott House
Obituaries

Darlene Johnson

• Bookmarks: 4

August 24, 2022

MS DARLENE JOHNSON, 63, of Tarrytown NY, was a beloved
daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. She was called home Sunday,
August 21, 2022.
Darlene began her life in a loving home with her parents Thurston
and Eunice Williams. She grew up with her brother Frank and
sister Brenda. She enjoyed a close relationship with her cousins
James and Mary Ann Epps, Gloria Smith, James Jr. (Venita) Epps,
Richard (Sherry) Epps, and Valerie (Chris) Moody. She graduated
from Sleepy Hollow High School in Tarrytown New York,
achieved her paralegal certification from Westchester Community
College, and attained her B.A. in 2008 from Fordham University.
That was a proud moment for her. She worked as a paralegal at
many law firms.
She shared her love and joy with her family in Atlanta, GA and
Blackstone, VA. We looked forward to her visits because she was
the life of the party! She spent her last days proclaiming her faith
and trust in God. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother
Frank Anderson, her sister Brenda (Reggie) Caldwell, and a host of
relatives and friends

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington

Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The redistricting merry-go-round left District 16 incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman with a slightly different electorate from the...
Read More
Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17

Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— On the Democrats’ side, it was expected to be close—or at least closer, given the concentration of...
Read More
BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS

BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman Well okay, bears are not necessarily bad news, but they do seem to be around the rivertowns...
Read More
Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

August 21, 2022
This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College...
Read More
The Blaze Is Back!

The Blaze Is Back!

August 20, 2022
It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor...
Read More
Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

August 19, 2022
By W.B. King-- Stirring words from writers such as William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens, Sylvia Plath and Elizabeth Bishop...
Read More
Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time

Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time

August 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Three local progressive groups are calling on Sean Patrick Maloney to participate in a second debate before...
Read More
Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown

Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown

August 18, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The stage is set for the pivotal 16th Congressional District Democratic primary showdown on Aug. 23 that...
Read More
IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

August 16, 2022
The Irvington School Board of Education has appointed Thomas Chickery as Dows Lane Elementary School assistant principal and Richard Pittore...
Read More
Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

August 16, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” ranks among the classics of American literature. Next to Ichabod Crane,...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
10 views
bookmark icon