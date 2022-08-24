August 24, 2022

MS DARLENE JOHNSON, 63, of Tarrytown NY, was a beloved

daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. She was called home Sunday,

August 21, 2022.

Darlene began her life in a loving home with her parents Thurston

and Eunice Williams. She grew up with her brother Frank and

sister Brenda. She enjoyed a close relationship with her cousins

James and Mary Ann Epps, Gloria Smith, James Jr. (Venita) Epps,

Richard (Sherry) Epps, and Valerie (Chris) Moody. She graduated

from Sleepy Hollow High School in Tarrytown New York,

achieved her paralegal certification from Westchester Community

College, and attained her B.A. in 2008 from Fordham University.

That was a proud moment for her. She worked as a paralegal at

many law firms.

She shared her love and joy with her family in Atlanta, GA and

Blackstone, VA. We looked forward to her visits because she was

the life of the party! She spent her last days proclaiming her faith

and trust in God. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother

Frank Anderson, her sister Brenda (Reggie) Caldwell, and a host of

relatives and friends