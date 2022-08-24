MS DARLENE JOHNSON, 63, of Tarrytown NY, was a beloved
daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. She was called home Sunday,
August 21, 2022.
Darlene began her life in a loving home with her parents Thurston
and Eunice Williams. She grew up with her brother Frank and
sister Brenda. She enjoyed a close relationship with her cousins
James and Mary Ann Epps, Gloria Smith, James Jr. (Venita) Epps,
Richard (Sherry) Epps, and Valerie (Chris) Moody. She graduated
from Sleepy Hollow High School in Tarrytown New York,
achieved her paralegal certification from Westchester Community
College, and attained her B.A. in 2008 from Fordham University.
That was a proud moment for her. She worked as a paralegal at
many law firms.
She shared her love and joy with her family in Atlanta, GA and
Blackstone, VA. We looked forward to her visits because she was
the life of the party! She spent her last days proclaiming her faith
and trust in God. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother
Frank Anderson, her sister Brenda (Reggie) Caldwell, and a host of
relatives and friends
