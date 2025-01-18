January 18, 2025
Dark Art of Selection
January 18, 2025
DARK ART OF SELECTION: Don't avoid the Void By Krista Madsen KOTATSU Inauguration Day (Jan 20) squats on my mental calendar as...Read More
Irvington Students Advance to State Finals with Groundbreaking Science Research
January 17, 2025
Three talented Irvington High School students – seniors Marlo Gordon and Sophie Surguladze and junior Lena Svigals – were recently...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Junior Reaches 1,000 Point Plateau
January 15, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- The Dobbs Ferry basketball team typically begins practice at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Assistant coaches open the...Read More
Dows Lane Second Graders Submit Math Problems to National Contest
January 15, 2025
Dows Lane Elementary School second graders in Mark Rogers’ class recently demonstrated perseverance and creativity as they tackled two- and...Read More
Fire Causes Damage at Blue Hill at Stone Barns
January 13, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A quick response from firefighters helped limit the damage from a fire that broke out in the...Read More
Two Local High School Seniors Named Scholars in Science Talent Search
January 9, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two local high school seniors were among 300 nationwide named as scholars in the annual Regeneron Science...Read More
Cat Scratch Fever
January 9, 2025
CAT SCRATCH FEVER: What doesn't kill you makes you crazy By Krista Madsen There are various ailments from which I imagine you...Read More
Jenkins Appointed County Executive Until Feb. Special Election
January 6, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ken Jenkins was sworn-in as Westchester County’s 10th County Executive Monday after being selected unanimously by the...Read More
Ardsley High School Unveils Renovated Wellness Center
January 3, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley High School celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated Wellness Center Friday with a ribbon-cutting...Read More
Wishnie Named Acting Westchester County Executive—For a Few Days
January 2, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- History was made in Westchester County Thursday when Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi designated...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.