Dann, Holman Delivering a One-Two Punch for Dobbs Ferry

Brian Dann brings the thunder for Dobbs Ferry as he repeatedly attacks the interior of defensive lines with punishing runs. Lightning crackles whenever breakaway threat Brandon Holman touches the ball and races to the outside.

The combination has been lethal in helping the Eagles win five of their first six games while outscoring opponents 185-90. Dann, the subject of intense defensive pressure after his outstanding junior year, has still accounted for 534 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The explosive Holman is the ideal complement to him with 648 rushing yards and five touchdowns, 129 yards receiving with two scores and one kickoff return to the end zone.

Holman and Dann also are defensive mainstays. The versatile 6-1, 175-pound Holman has played safety, cornerback and outside linebacker. The 5-10, 225-pound Dann calls defensive signals and is a hard-hitting middle linebacker. Each has one interception.

At critical moments, it is almost as if these senior captains take turns showing the way. “They’ve become great leaders,” said Coach Joe Cox. “The young guys love playing for them and with them and backing them up and being there for them.”

They are four-year varsity starters who take immense pride in maintaining the winning tradition of the program. “It means a lot to be an Eagle, to play here for four years,” Dann said. “I think I really know what it means to be an Eagle.”

Holman showed flashes of ability last season. Now, it is his time to shine. “We came out here in the summer and did a lot of hard work. I feel that all played into it. I felt I was faster,” he said.

Dann’s game offers all of the subtlety of a battering ram. When he takes a handoff, it is almost as if he can hear the sage advice of his father, Harry, who constantly exhorts him to keep his feet moving. He has the strength and determination to drag two and three tacklers for considerable yardage.

It is never a good idea to try to tackle Dann alone. “He is not always looking to run around you,” Cox said. “He has no problem trying to run through you.”

Holman possesses speed that makes him a threat to go the distance on any play. “Once I get into space, I’m tough to stop,” he said. “If my teammates are doing what they’re supposed to do and we’re all working together, it’s tough to stop anything we do.”

Holman credits foot drills and speed drills for his breakthrough senior year. “In practice and in games, he’s just so smooth out there,” Cox said. “He’s become extremely fast, so he has high-end speed. He’s got extremely good football instincts. It’s just natural to him.”

Holman said he is constantly aware of the positioning of defensive players. But when it comes to eluding them?

“I just do it,” he said. “I don’t think.”

In another sign of the athleticism of Dann and Holman, Dann became a long snapper while Holman learned to punt when those needs arose. “He’s had some tremendous punts for us, key punts that had a big impact for us,” Cox said of Holman’s surprising leg strength.

Both are involved in the college recruiting process. Holman is eager to test his skills at the next level; Dann wants to attend college but is undecided about whether he wants to continue playing.

For now, they are focused on the business at hand. And that is playing for a sectional championship. The Eagles have rattled off a four-game winning streak since being humbled by Tuckahoe, 33-6.

“I’m proud of our guys for the way they battled and hung in through some adversity and through some growing pains,” Cox said. “They hung in and kept showing up and kept getting better. I think the group is coming together and, hopefully, hitting its stride as we come down the home stretch.”

Whatever the future holds, the Eagles can be sure their tremendous one-two punch will lead the way.