Obituaries

Daniel Melik Cintron Jr.

July 8, 2022

Daniel Melik Cintron Jr. passed away July 8th 2022. His funeral will be held at the community home for funerals.

THE HUDSON INDEPENDENT IS NOW A NONPROFIT. HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU—AND US

July 6, 2022
By The Editors— Now in its seventeenth year of providing news coverage for and about the river towns of the...
Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District

July 8, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district. On July 6, the Elmsford...
Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16

July 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- When Jamaal Bowman ousted incumbent Eliot Engel as the Representative of New York’s 16thCongressional District in 2020,...
Together We Are Feeding Westchester

July 5, 2022
Hunger is right here in Westchester. It can be hard to imagine — so many people in need of food...
Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children

July 5, 2022
Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Tuesday that the County Health Department is offering free pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this...
Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly

July 2, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Much needed repairs to Sleepy Hollow’s iconic lighthouse are set to begin soon after the July 4th...
Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park

July 2, 2022
Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town. On Monday, July 4,...
Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair

July 1, 2022
The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr....
On a Course to Greatness

June 30, 2022
By Tom Pedulla— If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry’s Jonathan Oakes to excel...
At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground

June 29, 2022
The third annual Juneteenth celebration in Irvington had a new dimension this year. In preparation for the installment of artist...
