April 24, 2022

Daniel Love, a longtime resident of Sleepy Hollow died April 13, 2022, at the age of 77. Daniel was born in New York City on December 1, 1944, and was the son of Vincent and Stephanie Wojcik Love.

Daniel served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1038 in Valhalla and the Vietnam Veterans. He also served as a mentor for Provetus.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are his loving wife of 36 years Eileen (Dwyer); his children Daniel and Kaitlyn (Nicholas) Distefano and his grandson Jack Michael. Also surviving are his siblings Patricia, Vincent, Kathleen, Christopher and Debra as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters Eileen and Stephanie.