Dangers of Potholes Should Be Addressed

To the Editor:

Many NYS roads continue to be full of potholes and in desperate need of repaving. Unfortunately, NYS does not have adequate funds to repave roads in a timely manner or to promptly repair all potholes.

A constituent of mine, Jeff Bogart of Hastings, came up with a great idea. NYS should authorize local governments or residents to paint a circle (in a bright color) around the potholes located on state roads so motorists would be warned, in advance, of the dangers of the pothole. This could help other motorists avoid flat tires and could help the NYS Department of Transportation locate the potholes quickly.

Another option that NYS should consider: entering into contracts with local governments – enable localities to fix the potholes and to be reimbursed.

I would welcome readers thoughts. My e mail is pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor