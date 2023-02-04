DA Holds Panel on Sexual Predators

February 4, 2023

By Jeff Wilson–

Do you know where your children are? Many parents would answer with relief that their kids are home, most likely on their phones or computers. But with whom?

“Protecting Our Kids From Online Predators” was the title of a virtual panel discussion held on Tuesday, January 31, by a panel of experts—county and federal prosecutors, a nonprofit victim-services director and a retired police chief. Hosted by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah, the group was convened to educate the public about the danger of cyber predators and sex traffickers who target and groom youth.

Advertisement

After making introductions, DA Rocah stressed the timing of the webinar: January was Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month. Coordination between federal and state offices is of utmost importance, said Rocah, noting that in some cases, if prosecutors are alerted to an arrest, they may be able to link it to similar crimes committed by that same suspect.

Another example of such partnerships would be victims’ service providers urging their clients to contact police. Thanks to the Westchester Anti-Trafficking Task Force, an alliance of “law enforcement at all levels, service providers and government organizations,” as described by Rocah, such coordination is possible.

Sex trafficking is a crime under both federal and state law, defined by Rocah as “the use of force, fraud or coercion to make someone engage in prostitution or have sex/sexual activity for some kind of gain to the trafficker, to the person committing the crime.” In cases where the victim is a minor, force, fraud or coercion aren’t necessary to constitute a crime, she said. Much of the sexual exploitation of minors takes place over the internet, Rocah said while presenting a short video illustrating a particularly heinous form of sexual exploitation known as sextortion. In the video, an unwitting teenage girl is blackmailed into performing strip shows on the webcam for an adult male (posing as a teen) who threatens to share compromising images of her on social media. The chilling story ends with the predator’s text to his sobbing victim: You’re mine now.

Rocah then turned the meeting over to Cristina Tanzola, Director of the Human Trafficking Program at My Sisters’ Place, a local nonprofit aiding victims of trafficking or domestic violence. Tanzola described a sexual predator’s modus operandi—using social media to slowly gain the victim’s trust in order to control them. Tanzola urged trafficking victims to “keep communication lines open” by having conversations with their families or with providers like My Sister’s Place. She concluded by providing a 24-hour hot line for minors called Safe Harbor: 1-855-690-7233(SAFE).

Following Tanzola was Laura Forbes, Cyber Crimes Deputy Bureau Chief in Rocah’s office. Forbes emphasized the vulnerability of teens to potential predators on social media. She made her point with a video of a 13-year-old girl lured online to a meetup in a local park, following up with profiles of three convicted sex offenders and how they’d succeeded in engaging children. “It is truly a threat to our children,” said Forbes, “so we encourage parents to take a look and talk to their kids.”

A third speaker was Marcia Cohen, Senior Trial Counsel and Coordinator of Project Safe Childhood in the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York. She came loaded with tips for both parents and children. One reminder for children was this: once you post it, you can’t take it back. To the parents, she advised: know your children’s passwords, monitor their online activity and follow/friend on social media. This lets the kids know you’re hip but also that you’re watching. Most importantly: talk to them.

The final speaker was David Ryan, retired Chief of Police of the Pound Ridge Police Department and project director of the Westchester County Domestic Violence High-Risk Team. “We really have to be cognizant of who we are allowing our children to engage with on social media,” cautioned Ryan. He stressed that communication is key. Parents should set ground rules, have their kids agree not to keep secrets and, very important, alert them to the dangers of divulging personal information online.

Rocah closed the meeting with some essential advice of her own. Children should immediately inform their parents, she said, when an unknown person they’re speaking with on social media suggests moving to another platform (from Instagram to Snapchat, for example). “That should be a real red flag. Alarm bells should go off,” the DA warned.

The common theme that emerged from the panel was clear: communication and trust within the family are the best means of assurance that the kids are alright.

To view the video, go to https://www.westchesterda.net/301-news/6869-virtual-panel-protecting-kids-from-online-predators. (Power point slides are available in Spanish as well.)

Read or leave a comment on this story...



