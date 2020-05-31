CUOMO TO NY DENTISTS: ‘OPEN UP’

Noting “tremendous progress” in reducing hospitalizations, intubations and all the other metrics established to monitor the fight against COVID-19, Governor Cuomo in Sunday authorized dentists throughout the state to open up as of Monday, June 1.

Like all other businesses, however, they can continue to operate “as long as they follow health and safety guidelines that the state is laying out and that we have been discussing with them.”

Advertisement

Obviously, a patient can’t wear a mask while undergoing a root canal, but other measures, including screening patients for signs of illness and redoubling sanitation and sterilization protocols, will be part of the routine.

Now, if only we could get barbershops and hair salons back.