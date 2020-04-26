CUOMO LAYS OUT PHASED PLAN FOR RE-OPENING THE STATE, BUT NOT JUST YET

By Barrett Seaman

Yet another day of gradual improvement in key indicators—lower numbers of new cases, intubations and deaths—provided a stage from which New York’s governor could announce how the state will decide and then manage a re-opening process.

First, no re-opening steps will take place until the state, or a region of the state, has seen a decline in hospitalizations for at least 14 days straight, which is a CDC criterion. When that point has been reached, the area in question—whether it’s a region like metropolitan New York City or a more sparsely populated area—will go into Phase One.

In Phase One, construction and manufacturing companies can go back to work, albeit only those that pose the least risk in terms of people working in close quarters. Phase One would last for 14 days, which is the incubation period for the coronavirus.

The state will monitor the process closely, relying on testing to determine whether to continue. The three “dials” Cuomo said he would be watching carefully were hospitalizations, the number of those testing positive for having antibodies, and the number of those testing positive for the virus itself. If the hospitalization rate and the infection rate continue to go down, the re-opening process will continue.

The rate of infection, said Cuomo, is critical. “We have to be down to one person infects (only) one person,” or better. Currently, he said, the state as a whole has an infection rate of 0.8, which means one infected person is passing the virus on to fewer than one additional purpose. Upstate, that rate is 0.9; downstate, which is now past the crest of the wave, the rate is down to 0.75. If the rate should climb back to 1.2 or higher, re-opening steps would likely be aborted.

Phase Two will bring other businesses online. Which businesses depends on a case-by-case analysis in which individual enterprises will have worked out a plan in advance with the state as to how they will operate. Priority will be given to enterprises deemed more essential.

Because New York has agreed with its neighboring states to coordinate any re-opening steps, no area would move in isolation. Opening restaurants or beaches in New York when they were not open in New Jersey would likely cause a flood of New Jerseyites into New York, which would in turn increase risk factors.

New York City, with its population density, might be given some leeway in reopening public facilities like parks and pools, the governor indicated, raising what he called “the sanity factor.” But again, if the critical numbers go the wrong way, all bets are off.

No moves would be made before the current end date for ending the lockdown, which is May 15. Cuomo speculated that a region in Central New York, with little impact on surrounding regions, might be a good candidate to begin a Phase One reopening on that date.