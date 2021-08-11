Government News
Top News

Cuomo Calls it Quits; Hochul to Make History as First Female Gov.

Governor Andrew Cuomo will officially be leaving office on August 24.
August 10, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—-

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he was resigning from the seat he’s held the last 11 years, becoming the ninth chief executive in the state’s history to step down before their elected term was up.

Cuomo, who has been reeling since the release last week of an in-depth report from state Attorney General Letitia James that alleged he sexually harassed 11 women and created a hostile working environment, defended his behavior but maintained he didn’t want to become a distraction with the Legislature poised to launch impeachment proceedings.

“I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside,” Cuomo said in a lengthy address from his Manhattan office. “This is one of the most challenging times for government in a generation. Government really needs to function today, government needs to perform. It is a matter of life and death. Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing [the] state government should be doing.”

Cuomo’s resignation will officially take place on August 24. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will then take over, becoming the first female in the history of the state to hold the position.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” said Hochul, 62. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

Several area state leaders were quick to react to Cuomo’s departure.

“Today is a somber day for the State of New York, but one that demonstrates our ability to build a more accountable system of government,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “Governor Cuomo’s resignation opens the door to a restorative future. We all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the courageous women who came forward and helped pave the way for safer and more inclusive work spaces.”

“The resignation of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was necessary to allow state governance to proceed, and I am grateful for this decision,” said State Senator Pete Harckham. “Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will lead New York State admirably, and I wish her the best in the months ahead.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer welcomed Hochul to the job.

“Westchester County, and my administration, stand ready to work with incoming Governor Kathy Hochul when she assumes the governorship later this month. For years, incoming Governor Hochul has been a welcomed presence in Westchester County. She is well qualified to lead New York State in this immediate crisis,” Latimer stated. “Also, for all New Yorkers, let us recognize this historic moment – that New York will for the first time in our history have a female Governor.  Times have changed – as they should.”

 

Share the News!
Cuomo Calls it Quits; Hochul to Make History as First Female Gov.

Cuomo Calls it Quits; Hochul to Make History as First Female Gov.

August 10, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he was resigning from the seat he’s held the last...
Read More
Absent Guidance From Albany, Rivertown Schools Work to Craft COVID Policies for September

Absent Guidance From Albany, Rivertown Schools Work to Craft COVID Policies for September

August 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With opening day just a month away, area schools, both public and private, are working feverishly to...
Read More
August 2021 TEAC News

August 2021 TEAC News

August 6, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL AUGUST 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________This month, check in...
Read More
Irvington Board Gets Preview Of Villa Lewaro Plans

Irvington Board Gets Preview Of Villa Lewaro Plans

August 4, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— It was more than two-and-a-half years ago that Richelieu Dennis strolled before a packed Trustee meeting room...
Read More
Our Neighbor:Rivertown Resident and Warner Library Director Maureen Petry Retires

Our Neighbor:Rivertown Resident and Warner Library Director Maureen Petry Retires

August 4, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Sleepy Hollow resident and highly respected Warner Library Director Maureen Petry retired in late June to begin...
Read More
ICE CREAM!!!

ICE CREAM!!!

August 3, 2021
The invitation went out over the weekend for kids and their parents to come down to Pierson Park on Tuesday...
Read More
NRC Holds Hearing in Tarrytown on Indian Pt. Decommissioning Plan

NRC Holds Hearing in Tarrytown on Indian Pt. Decommissioning Plan

August 3, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) held a public meeting in Tarrytown last week to receive comments...
Read More
Despite Vaccine, The Tide Has Shifted, And Masks Are Back

Despite Vaccine, The Tide Has Shifted, And Masks Are Back

August 2, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With news from White Plains that 80% of Westchester residents have had at least one dose of...
Read More
A Masters School Student Journalist Earns The Right To Be A “Cherub”

A Masters School Student Journalist Earns The Right To Be A “Cherub”

August 2, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- Picture this: One hundred twenty-five 17-year-old high school journalists sitting in a Zoom room listening intently to...
Read More
Westchester Among Counties CDC Now Says Should Mask Up

Westchester Among Counties CDC Now Says Should Mask Up

July 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Despite its high (nearly 80%) vaccination rate, Westchester County is among a dozen counties in New York...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
18 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *