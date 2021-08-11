Government NewsTop News Cuomo Calls it Quits; Hochul to Make History as First Female Gov. Published 1 hour ago1h ago Governor Andrew Cuomo will officially be leaving office on August 24. August 10, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo—- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he was resigning from the seat he’s held the last 11 years, becoming the ninth chief executive in the state’s history to step down before their elected term was up. Cuomo, who has been reeling since the release last week of an in-depth report from state Attorney General Letitia James that alleged he sexually harassed 11 women and created a hostile working environment, defended his behavior but maintained he didn’t want to become a distraction with the Legislature poised to launch impeachment proceedings. “I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside,” Cuomo said in a lengthy address from his Manhattan office. “This is one of the most challenging times for government in a generation. Government really needs to function today, government needs to perform. It is a matter of life and death. Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing [the] state government should be doing.” Cuomo’s resignation will officially take place on August 24. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will then take over, becoming the first female in the history of the state to hold the position. “I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” said Hochul, 62. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.” Several area state leaders were quick to react to Cuomo’s departure. “Today is a somber day for the State of New York, but one that demonstrates our ability to build a more accountable system of government,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “Governor Cuomo’s resignation opens the door to a restorative future. We all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the courageous women who came forward and helped pave the way for safer and more inclusive work spaces.” “The resignation of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was necessary to allow state governance to proceed, and I am grateful for this decision,” said State Senator Pete Harckham. “Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will lead New York State admirably, and I wish her the best in the months ahead.” Westchester County Executive George Latimer welcomed Hochul to the job. “Westchester County, and my administration, stand ready to work with incoming Governor Kathy Hochul when she assumes the governorship later this month. For years, incoming Governor Hochul has been a welcomed presence in Westchester County. She is well qualified to lead New York State in this immediate crisis,” Latimer stated. “Also, for all New Yorkers, let us recognize this historic moment – that New York will for the first time in our history have a female Governor. Times have changed – as they should.” Share the News! Government News Top News Cuomo Calls it Quits; Hochul to Make History as First Female Gov. August 10, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo---- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he was resigning from the seat he’s held the last... Read More COVID News Our Schools Absent Guidance From Albany, Rivertown Schools Work to Craft COVID Policies for September August 10, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— With opening day just a month away, area schools, both public and private, are working feverishly to... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News August 2021 TEAC News August 6, 2021 NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL AUGUST 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________This month, check in... Read More Irvington News Irvington Board Gets Preview Of Villa Lewaro Plans August 4, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— It was more than two-and-a-half years ago that Richelieu Dennis strolled before a packed Trustee meeting room... Read More Community News Local News People Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Our Neighbor:Rivertown Resident and Warner Library Director Maureen Petry Retires August 4, 2021 By Linda Viertel— Sleepy Hollow resident and highly respected Warner Library Director Maureen Petry retired in late June to begin... Read More Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News ICE CREAM!!! August 3, 2021 The invitation went out over the weekend for kids and their parents to come down to Pierson Park on Tuesday... Read More Environmental News Local News NRC Holds Hearing in Tarrytown on Indian Pt. Decommissioning Plan August 3, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) held a public meeting in Tarrytown last week to receive comments... Read More COVID News Top News Despite Vaccine, The Tide Has Shifted, And Masks Are Back August 2, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— With news from White Plains that 80% of Westchester residents have had at least one dose of... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Our Schools A Masters School Student Journalist Earns The Right To Be A “Cherub” August 2, 2021 By Kira Ratan-- Picture this: One hundred twenty-five 17-year-old high school journalists sitting in a Zoom room listening intently to... Read More COVID News Top News Westchester Among Counties CDC Now Says Should Mask Up July 30, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Despite its high (nearly 80%) vaccination rate, Westchester County is among a dozen counties in New York... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint