Cuomo Bridge to Display the Colors of Ukraine

February 25, 2022

New York Governor Cathy Hochul on Friday ordered that a dozen landmarks around the state be lit in the blue and yellow colors of the flag of Ukraine. Among them will be the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. “We stand in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones,” said the governor, “and our prayers are with the innocent victims as they fight to maintain their freedom as a sovereign people and nation.”

The lighting will remain through Sunday, February 27th.