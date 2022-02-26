Cuomo Bridge to Display the Colors of Ukraine

New York Governor Cathy Hochul on Friday ordered that a dozen landmarks around the state be lit in the blue...Read More
February 25, 2022
New York Governor Cathy Hochul on Friday ordered that a dozen landmarks around the state be lit in the blue and yellow colors of the flag of Ukraine. Among them will be the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. “We stand in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones,” said the governor, “and our prayers are with the innocent victims as they fight to maintain their freedom as a sovereign people and nation.”
The lighting will remain through Sunday, February 27th.
Tarrytown Set to Take Action to Enhance Outdoor Dining
February 24, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Some positive changes for business owners and residents in the Village of Tarrytown are planned as a...Read More
A Sharp Decline in the COVID Fear Index
February 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A little over a month ago in this space, we reported what appeared then to be a...Read More
The Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown
February 21, 2022
Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations whose aims are to benefit various segments of the population. They feed...Read More
Con Ed’s January Bill Shocks Residents
February 20, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Usually when Con Ed and other utilities get called on the carpet, it’s after a sudden storm...Read More
Irvington’s Young Police Chief Marks His First Year on the Job
February 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- It isn’t often that a local police chief starts his job with as detailed a set of...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Wrestling Team Wins Third Straight League Championship
February 19, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Kevin Toribio, who captained the Sleepy Hollow wrestling team with fellow seniors Zach Burnett and Nick DelMonaco,...Read More
ConEd Bills – Share Your Story
February 18, 2022
Lots of rivertown residents have seen big increases in their January Con Ed bills. (See: https://thehudsonindependent.com/con-eds-january-bill-shocks-residents/) How about you? Readers...Read More
Three Tarrytown Police Officers Promoted to Sergeant
February 17, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three members of the Tarrytown Police Department were recently promoted to the position of sergeant. The village...Read More
Greenburgh Town Board Confronts Antisemitism
February 16, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- In response to rising acts of antisemitism, the Greenburgh Town Board has moved to take actions against...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.