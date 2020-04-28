CUOMO ADDS SOME GRANULARITY TO STATE PHASE-IN PLAN

By Barrett Seaman

A day after announcing that New York State would follow a two-phased process for re-introducing economic activity, Governor Andrew Cuomo filled in some of the details on the trigger mechanisms and checklists the state would apply on the road back to normalcy.

As previously stated, New York would abide by CDC guidelines that delay any opening until the region has seen 14 straight days of declining hospitalizations, mirroring the incubation period of the coronavirus.

At that point, only construction and manufacturing concerns deemed to have lower risk levels may open. Thereafter, other businesses along a declining scale of essentiality may begin to open.

No businesses or attractions (a sports stadium or convention center) that would draw large numbers of visitors from outside the designated region could open during this phase.

Each business that opens must have a plan to protect its employees and customers from infection.

The region must maintain availability of at least 30% of its hospital and ICU beds, once elective surgeries resume.

Each region must have an established testing regimen that gives priority to symptomatic persons and those who have come in contact with known positive COVID-19 individuals and must frequently test all frontline caregivers and other essential personnel. They must have a protocol for collecting data and tracing the virus.

There must be a ratio of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents and monitor the infection rate throughout the phase-in period.

They must have designated isolation facilities with rooms available to house quarantined people who have tested positive.

Each region must have a working plan to coordinate with surrounding area when re-opening schools and transportation systems.

Without elaborating, the governor’s guidelines mention “re-imagining” tele-medicine and tele-education, presumably in ways that advance the use of distance-practice in these two key areas.

Each region must appoint create a “control room” that will be responsible for monitoring indicators, including hospital capacity, infection rates and availability of PPE (protective equipment).

To further develop and implement this plan, Cuomo has named a “New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board of over 100 prominent business leaders from across the state. The group includes corporate CEOs, the heads of trade associations and unions and sports managers. Among the group from the rivertowns is Irvington’s Kathy Behrens, President, Social Responsibility and Player Programs for the NBA.

Cuomo made it clear on Monday that the re-opening will not be “like turning on a light switch” and will be done regionally. Likely to get the nod first will be sparsely populated regions like central New York’s Mohawk Valley, with low infection rates and relative isolation from other regions, including other states. Down the list—perhaps last—will be the metropolitan New York area, including Westchester.

From the county today came the latest figures on infection rates. While the key indicators as a whole are moving in the right direction. The rate of infection in the rivertowns continues to rise.

Dobbs Ferry 187 1.7%

Irvington 62 1%

Tarrytown 210 1.8%

Sleepy Hollow 285 2.8%